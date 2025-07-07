Pro AV Newsmakers: Acquisitions, Acquisitions, and Yep... More Acquisitions

The second half of 2025 started off with major acquisition news in the Pro AV world. It came at us pretty quickly, closing out June and starting up July with early fireworks. Let's get you caught up with what you may have missed.

3G Productions acquired Main Light’s 70,000-square-foot location in Nashville, taking over Main Light’s Antioch neighborhood building, its full inventory, and all seven employees, who have now joined the 3G team. The shop’s complement of lighting equipment includes brands like Robe, MA, Ayrton, Martin, Elation, Chauvet, Astera, and Tyler Truss, among others.

Via this acquisition, 3G is better positioned to support its established Southeastern client base with more gear and a centralized location. Having also recently added multiple account managers based in the Southeast, 3G will be able to service its East Coast client base out of a more geographically desirable location. Main Light still maintains ownership and operations of its three locations in Wilmington (DE), Teterboro (NJ), and headquarters in Las Vegas, all of which will continue to operate with a sole focus on dry-hire lighting rentals.

Audinate ended June with its acquisition of Iris Studios. Iris offers a control-first video production platform that enables users to seamlessly manage cameras remotely, providing features like AI-driven auto tracking, real-time color correction and cloud recording, all from a single, cloud-based interface. The Iris platform is brand-agnostic and is currently enabled on a wide range of PTZ cameras on the market. You can read our full coverage here.

Panduit, which acquired Atlona in 2019, shut down the company Hall Technologies acquired Atlona's product portfolio. It was announced July 1 via an email to its customers, which Cindy Davis covered here.

As always, there was more than acquisition news. Here's what else you may have missed.

People News

d&b audiotechnik Welcomes Jocelyne Bückner as VP of Marketing

d&b audiotechnik named Jocelyne Bückner as new VP of marketing. In her new role, Bückner leads the company’s global marketing strategy, driving brand growth and market expansion. She focuses on developing and executing a comprehensive marketing roadmap, ensuring alignment across all territories and supporting d&b’s continued growth and innovation.

Bückner brings extensive experience in all facets of marketing, including brand management, PR, digital, performance, and product marketing. Having worked at d&b audiotechnik from 2016 to 2023, she has a deep understanding of the company’s culture, values, and spirit. Bückner is highly experienced in leadership roles and has successfully mentored and developed teams in the past. Most recently, she led Holoplot’s global marketing team.

LYNX Technik Appoints New Executive Leadership Team

LYNX Technik appointed new executive leadership. Markus Motzko has been appointed chief Executive officer and Vincent Noyer will take on the role of chief technology officer, forming a new leadership team to guide the company forward. Founder and longtime CEO Winfried Deckelmann will transition out of daily operations and continue to support the company as a member of the Supervisory Board, where he will serve as Chairman.

Motzko brings extensive experience in production processes, manufacturing optimization, and technical leadership. Since joining LYNX Technik, he has led production and administration, focusing on operational efficiency and long-term growth. Prior to joining the company, Motzko held roles in the industrial and medical semiconductor sectors, managing product development, supply chain operations, and customer engagement.

Noyer, previously director of product marketing, assumes the CTO role with over two decades of experience in the broadcast and live sports industries. Before LYNX Technik, he held senior positions at Ross Video, where he helped drive the success of the PIERO Sports Graphics solution.

PlexusAV announces Jim Reinhardt as US Sales Manager

PlexusAV appointed Jim Reinhardt as U.S. sales manager. With extensive experience at companies including tvONE, WyreStorm, and Crestron, Reinhardt brings a deep understanding of both the technology and the needs of integrators and end users across the AV industry. This appointment continues PlexusAV's growth, presence, and impact in the U.S. market.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join an early-stage technology company at a true inflection point of an industry that is demanding 100% interoperability and truly open standards," said Reinhardt. "The team, the product offering, and the vision at PlexusAV are all in place; now it’s about delivering value to businesses and organizations that demand flexibility, compatibility, adaptability, and reliability. I can’t wait to get started."

RISE Welcomes Arlen Schweiger as Director of Content

RISE Media Strategy appointed Arlen Schweiger as director of content. Schweiger brings nearly two decades of experience in the AV industry, with a comprehensive background that spans residential, commercial, and consumer sectors. His most recent role as editor-in-chief of CE Pro magazine, along with his previous editorial positions at Commercial Integrator, Security Sales & Integration, and Electronic House, have cemented his reputation as a content creator, known for his expertise, writing prowess, and deep industry knowledge.

In his new role, Schweiger will spearhead RISE's content strategy, overseeing the production of diverse content, including blogs, press releases, and case studies, as well as directing RISE’s search initiatives, including the new frontiers of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to the benefit of RISE clients. He will also focus on building and nurturing media relationships, expanding RISE's presence in international media as the company grows its global client base. Additionally, he will develop content distribution pathways to reach architects, designers, and builders for RISE’s integrator clients and design-forward brands.

Yamaha Appoints Sotaro Nishida to Executive Officer and SVP of Audio

Sotaro Nishida was appointed executive officer and SVP of audio at Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA). Nishida has been with Yamaha for over 20 years. In this newly created role, Nishida oversees both the Consumer Audio and Professional Audio departments, focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction while expanding the breadth and depth of innovative Yamaha audio solutions available to integrators, audio professionals, and consumers.

Before joining YCA, Nishida was the CEO of Yamaha Unified Communications (YUC). In 2024, YCA assumed sales, marketing, and support responsibilities for unified communications products in the U.S. Before joining YUC, he worked at Yamaha Europe’s headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and handled assignments in Japan and Latin America. Throughout his time at the company, he has been involved with both the Pro Audio Division and the Music Entertainment Division.

Company News

Alfalite Obtains NCAGE and TAA Certifications

Alfalite has obtained both the NCAGE Code (NATO Commercial and Government Entity) and TAA (Trade Agreements Act) compliance certification, marking a major milestone in the company’s international growth strategy. These two certifications enable Alfalite to participate in defense and governmental procurement projects across NATO member states and the U.S. government, including contracts requiring strict compliance and traceability standards.

The certifications reinforce Alfalite’s presence in workspace, control room, and Security Operations Center (SOC) environments, where its LED displays are already deployed—often confidentially—in mission-critical facilities belonging to Ministries of Defense and Interior, military command centers, royal institutions, major telecom operators, and global news agencies. These trusted installations confirm the reliability and security performance of Alfalite’s technology in sensitive and highly regulated operational contexts.

Datapath VSN Processors and Graphics Products Now Compatible with Windows 11

Datapath is now offering its VSN video wall controllers with full Microsoft Windows 11 compatibility. Available now across the full suite of VSN controllers and graphics products, Datapath’s latest graphics driver provides improved performance, and more flexibility when specifying hardware for multi-source/multi-end point video wall applications. With the default operating system compatibility remaining as Windows 10, customers can now specify Windows 11 at no extra cost.

Along with reliability and speed, end users can benefit from the upgrade to Windows 11’s enhanced embedded security with Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 which, along with Datapath’s Transport Layer Security encryption, provides additional peace of mind for mission critical applications. As well as support for Windows 11, the new driver also supports improved performance, especially for displaying complex web and 3D applications in industries such as electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, robotics, and manufacturing.

Dillinger Labs Names Empire PRO New Distributor

Dillinger Labs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eleven Engineering, has named Bell, CA-based Empire PRO its new distributor. Empire PRO is among the largest distributors of professional audio, video, and lighting equipment nationwide. The company provides its clients with a reliable, supportive, and efficient source of optimal full-system-solutions by distributing leading audio, video, and lighting brands, stocking deep inventory in-house, being centrally located in the heart of Los Angeles and delivering promptly.

LEA Professional Partners with AVA for Support in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa

LEA Professional announced its partnership with Audio Visual Associates (AVA), a manufacturer’s representative based in Missouri. This partnership promises to bring LEA’s rich technology catalog to Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Southern Illinois customers.

AVA Reps brings decades of industry knowledge and has built a reputation for dedicated service and technical expertise across a wide range of professional and commercial AV projects. AVA creatively connects customer-focused manufacturers with value-added dealers to ensure end users receive superior products and quality service. This collaborative approach makes them an ideal partner for LEA Professional, which strives to always deliver innovative and reliable audio solutions.

This partnership will bring LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity to AVA’s customers. These series allow integrators to utilize cloud-based remote control, monitoring, notifications, and more from any internet-enabled device, allowing them to stay connected anywhere in the world.

Neutrik Celebrates 50th Anniversary

NEUTRIK recently celebrated reaching the milestone of the creation of the 2-billionth connector with a civic reception at Neutrik Group headquarters in Schaan, Liechtenstein. A guest list of 45 included invitees from national and local government and media, as well as from within the company and its partner networks. Welcoming speeches were given by Robert Büchel, Liechtenstein Minister of Economic Affairs and Markus Beck, Deputy Mayor of Schaan. Also present was Manfred Kaufmann, President of the Liechtenstein Parliament.

Since its inception in 1975, the NEUTRIK brand has been at the forefront of interconnect technology. From its XLR and speakON connectors to the powerCON power connectivity series, and the advancements inherent in opticalCON fiber optic and etherCON data solutions, NEUTRIK has engineered the means by which these technologies can be deployed in heavy-duty, professional production applications, including in outdoor extreme environments.

Marking its milestone half-century, and celebrating the brand’s accomplishments and vision for the future, a special limited edition 50th Anniversary product line has been issued to commemorate this historic occasion. This commences with the release of special anniversary edition male and female XLR connectors and a ¼-inch instrument plug. These feature a new conductive zinc-based coating, providing an aesthetic dark grey metallic finish with a laser-engraved NEUTRIK 50 YEARS anniversary commemorative logo.

Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG) has named Austin, TX-based ProVideo & Sound its new representatives for the Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas (TOLA) territory.

ProVideo & Sound is a premier manufacturer’s representative firm specializing in professional audio, video, and lighting solutions across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. They represent a portfolio of top-tier AV brands, connecting manufacturers with dealers, integrators, consultants, and end users through trusted relationships, technical expertise, and regional market knowledge. ProVideo & Sound’s team is dedicated to providing exceptional sales support, product training, and strategic insight to help its partners succeed in today’s fast-evolving AV landscape. With decades of experience in the TOLA region, ProVideo & Sound is a reliable extension of the brands it represents and a valued resource to its channel partners.