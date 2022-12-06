AVI-SPL to Acquire Multimedia

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Multimedia, an IT services and audiovisual (AV) technology integration firm headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico with a second location in Mexico City.

In 2021, AVI-SPL incorporated in Mexico. This transaction will accelerate AVI-SPL Mexico’s operational capacity and provide customers in Mexico and beyond a more robust and reliable portfolio of collaboration solutions and IT managed services to achieve successful outcomes in the modern, connected workplace.

“Multimedia leads the way for AV and collaboration solutions in Mexico,” said John Zettel, chief executive officer of AVI-SPL. “We’ve long admired their capabilities and I couldn’t be more pleased to join forces with a company we believe to be a preeminent provider.”

Multimedia is the commercial audiovisual (AV) and unified communications (UC) systems integration and IT services subsidiary of Grupo Multimedia. It brings 34 years of experience serving global and local brands in Mexico and has earned a reputation for premier technology solutions, delivery, and support. Their Monterrey facility houses a unique proof-of-concept lab to test hybrid meeting room integrations and validate customer system designs before deploying them.

Federico Bausone, president of Grupo Multimedia adds, “I’m extremely proud of the success our Multimedia team created and the customer loyalty we earned. Having been a partner of AVI-SPL, our two companies are a great fit in terms of values and culture. This news marks a tremendous new day for our team.”

AVI-SPL expects to continue to grow market share in Mexico while developing greater delivery and managed service capabilities for Latin America, where many global brands seek a trusted partner for new hybrid work models and meeting solutions. Over the past few years, the two companies have worked together to bring complex collaboration technology environments to life for multinational organizations like Dell, Google, and Walmart.

Once the transaction closes, Multimedia will immediately start operating under the AVI-SPL Mexico brand, delivering the same level of service they’ve become known for. The strengthened AVI-SPL Mexico presence will support the global brands who are part of the company’s Strategic Accounts Management program while also responding to increased customer demand for IT and AV services in Mexico and Latin America. The acquisition provides greater support for local customers while helping create a more connected world for all customers.