[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

The COVID-19 pandemic that impacted our annual list of Top 50 Systems Integrators for the first time last year did not abate in this one, making this the second year in a row of an “incredibly unusual” business climate. Our personal and professional lives continue to seek equilibrium that one hopes we are one year closer to seeing come to pass. AV professionals continued to persist and pivot, however, finding success with UCC technology and streaming of live events.

For the second year, SCN calculated results based on a three-year average of revenue from integration firms instead of a specific annual revenue. We want to celebrate our successes and emphasize how firms overcame (and are still overcoming) challenges. This year is the second to feature a billion-dollar AV integrator in the top spot, and once again it’s AVI-SPL. Their introduction to the top last year came following the merger of AVI-SPL and Whitlock in 2020.

Diversified once again took the number two slot and is closing in on that billion-dollar mark. While their average three-year revenue from commercial AV systems installations was $900 million, the company reached $1 billion in average total revenue for 2019–2021. HB Communications, which held the number 13 spot in 2020, is absent from this year’s ranking following its acquisition by Diversified in August.

Kinly remained in the number three spot and AVI Systems in fourth. The Top 5 was rounded out by Ford Audio-Video, which jumped three spots from its eighth-place finish in 2020.

Spectra Audio Design Group moves from number 26 to 19 this year following its recent merger with Paladin. Other big movers include Advanced Systems Group, which bettered its results by four spots to reach number 16 this year; Paladin Technologies, which moved from 32 to 28; and 18-year-old EKC Enterprises jumped from number 43 to 34.

Otherwise, the 2020 list is largely similar to the 2019 rankings. New participants this year include Trox + Tierney at number 10, Corbett Technology Solutions at 14, ArchKey Technologies at 22, Yorktel at 30, Immedia at 39, SVT at 46 and HS Solutions at 48.

It’s important to note that all of the SCN Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The information provided comes directly from the integration firms who are willing to publicly share their financials to allow our readers to get a better sense of the size and scope of the industry.