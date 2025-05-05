Pro AV Newsmakers: Tariff Talk and, Yes, More Acquisitions

There were people on the move and more partnerships made, but this week in Pro AV was once again highlighted by two acquisitions.

First, CTI, which has been busy since Feb. 2024 in the acquisition department, made yet another, this time acquiring LightWerks. This expands CTI’s current operations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area, while bringing Boise, Idaho, and Montana into CTI’s coverage for the first time. CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California. You can read our full coverage here.

Also, LiveU acquired Actus Digital, known for its compliance logging, quality assurance, and AI-driven media insight. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Actus Digital’s innovation roadmap and expand the long-term value delivered to customers worldwide.

Since 2005, Actus Digital has installed over 1,300 intelligent monitoring systems for broadcasters, regulators, governments, and intelligence agencies. The Actus Digital platform offers a blend of compliance logging, quality assurance and technical monitoring, content repurposing, and advanced AI-powered media analysis solutions.

What else did you miss? Sit back, we have you covered.

Tariff Talk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kramer announced that due to recent changes in U.S. import tariff regulations, it added a 15% tariff surcharge to all product lines sold in the U.S., including Kramer, ZeeVee, and Ashton Bentley. This surcharge will go into effect on May 9, 2025. Software and services are not impacted and will remain surcharge-free.

announced that due to recent changes in U.S. import tariff regulations, it added a 15% tariff surcharge to all product lines sold in the U.S., including Kramer, ZeeVee, and Ashton Bentley. This surcharge will go into effect on May 9, 2025. Software and services are not impacted and will remain surcharge-free. Mimo, a manufacturer of small display and AV technology, announced its complete catalog of displays, tablets and AV solutions will be TAA compliant once remaining inventory is exhausted, thus making them exempt from tariffs. Based on the United States Trade Agreements Act (TAA) of 1979, TAA compliance refers to products or services that are either manufactured or "substantially transformed" in the United States or in a designated country that has a trade agreement with the U.S.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Advanced Systems Group Names James Abee as Account Executive, Nashville Region

(Image credit: Advanced Systems Group)

Advanced Systems Group has appointed James Abee as account executive, Nashville Region. Abee brings over 20 years of experience in broadcast production, live events, and business operations to his role leading business development in the region. Abee serves as ASG’s first full-time representative in the area, bringing the full range of ASG’s services and solutions to the local community.

Abee brings a deep production background in broadcast television, documentary, corporate, podcasting and live events, as well as post production, which will provide a solid foundation for his new position at ASG. His diverse production experience includes 25 years of editing and post production work. He’s been a Director, a Technical Director, and a Camera Operator; and held several titles, including Head of Post and Director of International Programming, at Current TV.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Atlona Promotes Paul Krizan to Leadership Position in Product Line Management

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona has promoted Paul Krizan to product line manager. He drives the innovation cycle for Atlona moving forward, leading the product management and hardware engineering teams as they bring the next generation of Altona’s AV products to life. He also maintains and evolves the existing portfolio of Atlona collaboration, connectivity, and control products worldwide.

Krizan joined Atlona as product manager, networked AV in 2020, where he was responsible for managing the complete product lifecycle for the company’s AV over IP solutions. His achievements include the development and launch of OmniStream 2.0, a free firmware upgrade that added 4K/60 4:4:4 video support, improved bitrate efficiency, integrated multiview processing and near-zero latency to existing OmniStream hardware. His experience in these and previous product management roles at AMX, Harman, and Signify prepare him for success in managing Atlona’s entire product portfolio, which he sees as ripe for development opportunities in several key areas.

Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Expands New York Team

Chris Budin (Image credit: Professional Wireless Systems)

Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) is expanding its New York-based team. The company has hired Josh Lampf as B2B and business development lead and Chris Budin as 0perations coordinator.

In his role Lampf represents PWS at trade shows, networking events, and industry gatherings. He also collaborates with engineers to leverage technology and help PWS build strong client relationships, delivering solutions that enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Josh Lampf (Image credit: Professional Wireless Systems)

Budin manages business logistics to ensure the company continues to run smoothly, overseeing various tasks such as monitoring projects and ensuring deadlines are met while working closely with employees and management. His new role relies heavily on his production and project management skills.

WAVIT Announces New Leadership

(Image credit: WAVIT)

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) unveiled its new Board of Directors. With a renewed focus on mentorship, equity, and professional development, WAVIT’s leadership continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s workforce while advancing representation for women across all corners of the AV/IT space.

Stepping into the role of president is Althea Ricketts, VP of corporate initiatives at Shure. With more than three decades of experience in the audio electronics industry and a proven track record in sustainability, DEI leadership, and global marketing and sales, Ricketts brings a wealth of strategic insight and a deep passion for mentorship and industry advancement.

Lex Evans, digital signage manager at the University of Southern California, has been appointed Vice President. A customer experience designer and board member of the Digital Signage Federation, Evans is also a co-creator of the WAVIT Podcast and a champion for accessible, inclusive technology experiences.

Joining the board is Nikki Ault, VP of clientservices at Coffman Media, who brings impressive credentials and fresh perspectives to WAVIT’s mission. With nearly 20 years of experience in client service leadership and customer experience strategy, Ault is a powerful advocate for women in client-facing tech roles.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVer’s VB370A and CP10 G2 Achieve Zoom Certification

AVer's VB370A, a 4K dual-lens video conferencing bar, and CP10 G2 Controller, an intuitive touchscreen panel, have obtained Zoom Certification. Together, the VB370A and CP10 G2 offer an all-in-one conferencing solution, seamless Zoom Rooms functionality and an intuitive Android-powered interface in a plug-and-play design.

Designed to streamline hybrid collaboration, the VB370A combines AI-enhanced video, crystal-clear sound, and dual-screen support, making it an all-in-one conferencing solution for enterprises seeking elevated meeting experiences. The VB370A integrates an 18X zoom PTZ camera with a wide-angle fixed lens to deliver comprehensive coverage, from panoramic room views to pinpoint close-ups of participants. The VB370A's unparalleled flexibility ensures that every voice and expression is clearly captured, whether in a compact huddle space or a large conference room. With intelligent features like Smart Composition, Auto Framing and Voice Tracking, the VB370A automatically focuses on active speakers, enhancing engagement and reducing the need for manual camera adjustments. These AI-driven capabilities foster a more organic and efficient meeting experience, bridging the gap between remote and in-person collaboration.

Certified with Zoom, the VB370A and CP10 G2 empower users with Zoom Rooms functionality, allowing for more efficient meeting operations.

New AV Partnership Serves Up Total Hospitality Experience

A new partnership of AV technology leaders is debuting a fully integrated hospitality solution at the 2025 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show. Designed to elevate guest engagement, increase revenue, and simplify control for operators, this collaborative offering brings together cutting-edge products from JukeVision (FlexBox), WyreStorm (Distribution), CrimsonAV (LED expertise), Symetrix (DSP), and Encompass Interactive (integration support).

Under the tagline “From Sip to Soundtrack — Your Ambiance, Amplified,” the solution delivers a complete ecosystem of audio, video, digital signage, control, and installation, built specifically for hospitality environments like sports bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos, and family entertainment venues.

UCLA Digital Spaces Collaborates with PlaceOS

UCLA Digital Spaces, the audiovisual design and support division of Digital and Technology Solutions responsible for shaping the future of campus environments, announced a multi-year strategic product development alliance with PlaceOS, a platform for smart workplace and campus automation. This collaboration aims to transform how students, faculty, and visitors interact with UCLA's physical spaces through intelligent, data-driven, and highly personalized experiences.

By leveraging PlaceOS’s innovative platform, UCLA Digital Spaces will integrate an innovative, dynamic suite of services across campus, leveraging a cloud-first strategy to automate audiovisual control and distribution, advanced room booking, wayfinding, environmental controls, space utilization analytics, streaming, learning tools, remote management and control, and event coordination. The result will be a seamless, adaptive, accessible, and sustainable campus environment that meets the evolving needs of its diverse community.

The first phase of the project will focus on deploying PlaceOS modules through an innovative pilot program scheduled to launch in Fall 2025. This initial deployment will introduce a robust suite of features, including cloud-first, app-based navigation tools; advanced audiovisual control and automation; intelligent room scheduling; interactive digital signage systems; comprehensive asset management; integrated AI enhancements; and a reimagined BruinCast cloud-streaming service. In addition, the pilot will implement intelligent lighting and climate control systems designed to improve sustainability, accessibility, and operational efficiency.

Subsequent phases will expand functionality to additional stakeholders across campus, incorporating real-time user feedback, space utilization data, and advanced analytics. This iterative approach will ensure that solutions evolve responsively, continuously optimizing the campus environment to meet the dynamic needs of students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Over time, the project aims to establish UCLA as a global model for intelligent campus design, where technology and human experience are seamlessly intertwined.

TEG and BASE Xperiential Announce Partnership

Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG), has partnered with Houston-based BASE Xperiential (BX). TEG is now BASE Xperiential’s exclusive provider for design support, equipment specification, equipment rental/lease/sale, and managed services which include installation support, tech support, maintenance, repair, and related AV production support services.

BX’s HoloTheater delivers a dynamic and immersive storytelling attraction using three-dimensional holographic technology, laser-projection, and video mapping to bring audiences up close and personal to content. HoloTheater debuted at the Houston Museum of Natural Science with its premiere film, Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure and has since partnered with MacGillivary Freeman Films on the production of its next holographic film coming soon, Ocean Giants. Following the success in Houston, BASE Xperiential will launch HoloTheater at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, FL this summer and are collaborating with TEG to bring HoloTheater to a wide range of global venues.

Pro AV around the Globe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riedel Communications opened new office in Hong Kong. This strategic expansion underscores Riedel's commitment to enhancing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and providing superior support to its growing customer base. To mark the occasion, Riedel hosted an All-Asia Partner Conference in March at the new office. The event brought together regional partners to discuss market trends, product developments, and partnership strategies – fostering collaboration across the region, while providing hands-on access to Riedel’s latest solutions.

Bose Professional has partnered with AV Partner AS, a Midwich Group company, as their new sole-distributor in Norway, marking yet another milestone in the newly independent company’s global evolution. Founded in 2010, AV Partner AS is a specialized distributor of professional audio and video solutions based in Oslo, Norway.

NETGEAR opened a new software development center in Chennai, India. The new center builds on its recent acquisition of VAAG Systems, a Chennai-based cloud software company known for its expertise in AI-driven network troubleshooting. By welcoming their team and valuable IP into NETGEAR, it expands the NETGEAR's capabilities and scales the development of intuitive, high-performance solutions designed to address the real challenges facing businesses today and beyond.