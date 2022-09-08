Qualcomm, Bose Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Wireless Audio Experiences

Qualcomm Technologies (opens in new tab) and Bose (opens in new tab) announced the two will continue their partnership, providing high-quality audio experiences to end users. Bose is integrating Qualcomm wireless voice and music platforms across its portfolio of premium earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars. The two companies have a long history of collaboration to deliver premium listening experiences.

[Bose Professional Provides the Ultimate Guest Experience at a Wellness Hotel]

“Bose is undoubtedly one of the most iconic brands in audio and I’m proud to see our long-standing relationship continue to grow,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm. “Bose has an incredibly robust and competitive product roadmap that will leverage our most premium audio and connectivity platforms to bring to market their most innovative audio devices ever.”

Bose will incorporate Qualcomm S5 Audio SoCs into future wireless audio devices, utilizing powerful processing and low-power capabilities to support the rich user experiences consumers want most, for music, calls, gaming, and more. The Qualcomm S5 Audio platforms are designed to elevate audio enjoyment by supporting ultra-low power performance for all-day use and robust high-performance wireless connectivity.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“Bose and Qualcomm Technologies have collaborated closely for many years to implement solutions that raise the bar for consumer audio experiences,” said Lila Snyder, chief executive officer, Bose. “And as we build on this important relationship, we’ll continue working together to push the limits of what’s possible for our products and technologies to bring people more enjoyment from their music and content than ever before.”