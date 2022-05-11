Peerless-AV Acquires dvLED Experts ADF Visual Display Products

Peerless-AV announced that it has acquired ADF Visual Display Products of Southern California. Specializing in complex dvLED construction, ADF has engineered and manufactured some of the most prominent, visually stunning, and challenging dvLED deployments of the last decade. Acting as a discreet OEM design and manufacturing partner for two of the industry’s best known dvLED infrastructure companies, ADF has set the standard for excellence in the category.

“Our dvLED business exploded virtually overnight. We began partnering with ADF on projects where our capacity simply would not allow us to do it in house,” said John Potts CEO of Peerless-AV. “After seeing the quality of the ADF product, for both ourselves as well as another significant name in the industry, we realized that they were the logical addition to our company to facilitate our dynamic growth.”

Some of the most high-profile projects to feature ADF’s engineering and manufacturing expertise include a dvLED video wall at a sports book in Las Vegas. The video wall measures 140 x 12 (4,166 square feet) with a total 1680 dvLED displays, configured as a flat to wall into 90-degree concave curve into a flat to wall, as well as a 73 x 5 conical overhead lobby array, where the displays are trapezoidal. ADF’s most recent custom dvLED design feat for Peerless-AV is a 183 x 5 (288 feet x 8.86 feet), 915 cabinets, 313.26-degree cylinder, fully floating system attached to a university building wall in Morocco.

“Peerless-AV has long been the go-to provider as an infrastructure and accessory partner to the best in the industry, managing complex, competitive environments. We look forward to expanding our in-house capabilities to be a more agile and holistic partner for the totality of dvLED infrastructure needs,” said Nick Belcore executive vice president of Peerless-AV.

Lou Mannick, a distinguished AV industry innovator and founder of ADF is actively at the forefront in developing foundations for dvLED displays. “The booming dvLED market poses new and complex opportunities as the next generation dvLED cabinets evolve to a lighter, more flexible chassis," noted Edward Warner, general manager of ADF. "Lou [Mannick] believes where we once positioned cabinets, we must urgently focus on the new paradigm of positioning pixels. This dovetails with ADF becoming Peerless AV as we turn the page and embark on the next chapter in covering building surfaces with brilliant dvLED pixels."