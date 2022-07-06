Sennheiser Acquires Merging Technologies, Neumann.Berlin

Sennheiser (opens in new tab) has acquired Swiss company Merging Technologies (opens in new tab) and German studio specialist Neumann.Berlin (opens in new tab) and announced they will now be working together under the umbrella of the Sennheiser group. With this step, Neumann.Berlin will enlarge its range of high-quality audio solutions.

"Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies are a perfect match and the collaboration opens up new opportunities for both parties," said Claude Cellier, founder and CEO of Merging Technologies. "Both companies share a passion for excellence and a commitment to always set new standards in audio."

The existing portfolio of the two companies will remain unchanged. The first joint product of the partnership between Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies will be a Neumann audio interface that enables the perfect integration of Neumann products into a digital infrastructure.

(Image credit: Sennheiser, Neumann.Berlin)

Neumann.Berlin's microphones, monitors, and headphones are widely used by professional recording studios and broadcasters, but also by semi-professional customers. The integration with Merging Technologies is part of Neumann's growth strategy allowing the two companies the potential for new joint collaborations, particularly in the area of development and innovation.

"We plan to strengthen Neumann's offering, particularly in the area of digital workstreams, in order to provide our customers with holistic audio solutions in studio quality. Merging Technologies' products and solutions are an excellent complement to the Neumann product portfolio. We are therefore very much looking forward to working together with the Merging team," says Ralf Oehl, CEO of Georg Neumann GmbH.

Merging Technologies team, known for AD/DA solutions, digital audio workstations, and software development to support the AES67 standard, will continue to be located at the company’s site in Puidoux, Switzerland, but will work closely with the Neumann team in Berlin.

"We are very pleased to welcome Merging's employees as part of the Sennheiser Group," said Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of the Sennheiser Group. "As a family-owned company, we want to grow sustainably on the strength of our own resources in the coming years. To achieve this, we are investing significantly in our professional business." Both sides have agreed not to disclose financial details.