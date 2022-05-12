LiveU Acquires Cloud-based Video Production Provider easylive.io

LiveU, a leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced the acquisition of easylive.io as part of its strategy to expand its cloud video platform, enabling customers to grow their audiences with original, interactive and quality live content. The move will provide remote and collaborative tools for cloud-based and hybrid productions, enabling customers to operate and scale up, while still lowering budgets, quickly and easily from anywhere including video switching, audio mixing, adding graphics, localizing content, and bringing on guests.

"We have been reinforcing our cloud strategy as the industry moves to cloud-based production, introducing brand new services that meet the needs of customers moving to the cloud," said Samuel Wasserman, CEO and co-founder, LiveU. "Recognized as a leader in mobile backpacks, we're now consolidating our leadership in cloud-based offerings. This announcement is an important step, delivering future-proof tools that help our customers grow their business, building on our deep expertise in live production. We believe there is a significant part of the market for cloud production that wants and needs a vertically integrated solution. Our goal is to offer a fully end-to-end solution for live contribution, cloud production, orchestration, ingest, and distribution, serving the needs of every type of customer from global broadcasters to niche sports and entertainment.

"We're delighted to welcome easylive.io to the LiveU family," Wasserman continued. "We're impressed by the team, customer service and robustness of the platform, backed up by the positive reaction from our joint customers. Our commitment to the cloud is clear as we've shown in the launch of our offerings, LiveU Matrix, and most recently Air Control and Ingest. We are sure that together we can further enhance our cloud production strategy with the tight integration of our ground-to-cloud feeds with their cloud platform offering scale, ease of use and versatility."

easylive.io provides a live streaming production studio in the browser, allowing users to mix any type of content into live stream videos and distribute them to the widest audience, creating innovative and interactive live experiences. All the tools needed to edit, mix, and broadcast live streams are combined in the all-in-one user-friendly cloud solution, reducing production and equipment costs. It ensures the reception of all format types and their conversions for optimal management and redistribution to multiple destinations.

"Teaming up with our long-term partner has been a natural fit thanks to our shared vision and common growth opportunities," said Phillippe Laurent, CEO and co-founder, easylive.io. "We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished for the past 10 years and incredibly thankful to our customers for their trust. This acquisition is a big step but just the beginning of the journey. Together with LiveU, our service will bring customers the best cloud live production experience with incredible new features to be announced soon. We’re thrilled to join the LiveU family, excited to continue our adventure by their sides and enthusiastic to disrupt the live production market together.”