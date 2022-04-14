It's Official: Almo Professional A/V Rebrands as Exertis Almo

Almo Professional A/V today announced it has rebranded to become Exertis Almo, following the Exertis acquisition of Almo Corporation last December. Exertis Almo harnesses the combined sales, service, marketing, and subject matter expertise of Almo Pro A/V and Exertis Pro AV to become the largest and most specialized value-added North American Professional AV distributor. The rebranding process will continue through the beginning of May.

Sam Taylor, Executive Vice President and COO, Exertis Almo (Image credit: Exertis Almo)

Exertis Almo is being led by Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO, who brings 35 years of Pro AV leadership to the newly unified division. Exertis Almo includes more than 300 employees, 12 distribution facilities, and 2.7 million square feet of warehousing space, providing the specialization and resources its partners need while maintaining the personal distribution approach they expect.

Exertis Almo is hosting its first fully unified event, E4 Experience Chicago, on May 3. The joint partner participation requires the largest exhibit hall space since the E4 program was launched in 2009.

“As a family-run business, we remain steadfast in our loyalty to our channel partners," said Warren Chaiken, Almo Corporation president and CEO. "Exertis’ acquisition of Almo Corporation gives them a pathway towards a future of growth and opportunity with abundant access to more products, services, and financial support.

“Throughout the acquisition, we have worked hard to ensure the transition has been seamless and business has remained as per usual. Sam Taylor was the sure choice to lead the Exertis Almo division, as I couldn’t think of a more well-known, well respected Professional AV leader in the industry to give resellers and integrators the value-added tools, expertise and access they need to thrive.”

(Image credit: Almo)

“There has never been a more exciting time to partner with us than right now," added Taylor. "Almo Pro A/V and Exertis Pro AV have combined best practices and now offer the most expansive range of products, managed services, technical support, and training to help resellers and integrators drive business growth and generate profits. We look forward to welcoming our partners to the first official Exertis Almo event—the E4 Experience—in Chicago on May 3. This provides the opportunity to introduce our combined staff of experts and share some of the latest trends and technology in our largest exhibit hall space yet for E4.”

The Exertis Almo leadership team is comprised of:

• Sam Taylor, Executive Vice President and COO

• John Riley, Senior Vice President of Sales, East

• Kevin Welling, Senior Vice President of Sales, West

• Chris Lubick, Senior Vice President of Sales, Special Markets

• Bill Woodard, Vice President of Product Management

• Rob Ziv, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

• Melody Craigmyle, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Almo Corporation

• Ashley Flaska, Vice President of Marketing