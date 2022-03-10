Focusrite Acquires UK-based Linea Research

Focusrite announced the acquisition of Linea Research Holdings, the UK-based designer and manufacturer of professional amplifiers, controllers, and software.

Linea Research becomes the ninth brand of the Focusrite Group joining Focusrite, Novation, Ampify, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Optimal Audio, Focusrite Pro and Sequential.

[Focusrite RedNet Components Chosen by ATK/Clair for Super Bowl Coverage for the Seventh Year in a Row]

Linea Research, headquartered in Letchworth Garden City, UK, was formed in 2003 by a team of experienced professional audio specialists, and they design, develop, manufacture, and market innovative professional audio equipment globally. Their products include a range of ground-breaking amplifiers, including the world-renowned M Series, together with digital signal processors, audio networking, and software products. Two of the original founders, Davey Smalley, commercial director, and Ben Ver, engineering director, will continue to lead the business post-acquisition.

“We are delighted to be able to continue the Linea Research success story from within the Focusrite Group," Smalley and Ver said in a joint statement. "Having seen the support and growth of the brands within the Group, we believe this provides us with a secure foundation to further our R&D efforts and product portfolio, strengthening the Linea Research brand while continuing partnerships with our long-standing OEM partners. This can only be a good thing for our customers, end users and very much our staff.”

(Image credit: Focusrite)

Focusrite’s subsidiary Martin Audio is a major customer of Linea Research-their technology is behind the successful iKON amplifier series that powers Wavefront Precision line arrays seen on live tours and at prestigious festivals such as British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The acquisition strengthens the critical source of supply of amplifier modules for Martin Audio and will enable greater integration of loudspeaker and amplifier technology in Martin Audio products. However, it is also the intention to continue to develop the sales of Linea Research products through third-party distribution and to OEM loudspeaker customers.

[Focusrite Group Launches Optimal Audio Brand]



By extending the Group's business into new products and markets, which complement its existing offerings, the acquisition is strategically aligned with the Group's previously communicated aims of growing the core customer base, expanding into new markets, and increasing lifetime value for customers.



“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Davey, Ben and the entire Linea Research team to the Focusrite Group," Focusrite CEO Tim Carroll said. "We know the team and the business well given that Martin Audio is a major Linea Research customer. This will lead to many synergies and is expected to improve gross margin for both Martin Audio and the wider Group. Linea Research’s products are globally recognized as best in class, and we are all excited about the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead with the collective expertise of the Linea Research and Focusrite Group R&D and sales teams.”



