ACT Entertainment Acquires Ultimate Support Systems

ACT Entertainment (opens in new tab) has acquired Ultimate Support Systems (opens in new tab). By purchasing Ultimate Support Systems, ACT now provides yet another of the industry’s known brands and products to all the end markets it serves. With the ACT team now behind the brand, Ultimate will continue to grow its product line and create quality support solutions for performers and technicians.

“We are very excited to add the Ultimate Support Systems product line and their team to the ACT Entertainment family,” said Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “Like ACT, Ultimate has a passion for innovation at its core. The ability to design, develop, and engineer products while providing value and quality is unique in the category. The more I got to know Mike and the amazing team at Ultimate, the more excited I became at the opportunity to work together.”

“I’m very thankful for the dealer and customer relationships and support developed over the nearly 16 years of owning and operating Ultimate. Moving on to the next chapter, we are very excited to be a part of the ACT Entertainment family,” said Mike Belitz, CEO of Ultimate Support Systems. “The new ownership will provide the resources for further growth and innovation that the brand deserves.”