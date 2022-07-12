CTSI Acquires New York Fire Alarm Company, Firecom

Corbett Technology Solutions (CTSI) announced the acquisition of Firecom. Firecom provides fire alarm turnkey design, engineering, installation, maintenance, and repair services for customers across New York and other major cities across the United States.

“We are very pleased to add Firecom and their best-in-class customer service to the CTSI family,” said Joe Oliveri, president and CEO of CTSI. “Firecom is a fantastic addition to our Fire Business Unit, enhancing our ability to service large and complex fire alarm and life safety systems, while enabling Firecom existing customers to take advantage of our world-class central station, security, audiovisual, cybersecurity, and other low voltage solutions.”

Established in 1963 and headquartered in Woodside, NY, Firecom supports some of the most prestigious real estate locations and high-rise buildings in the world, delivering highly integrated fire and life safety systems installation and services. The company protects and connects customers across the real estate, financial services, insurance, healthcare, media, tech, and education industries.

“Firecom is a leader in this space, significantly expands the CTSI Fire Business Unit, and complements the rapid growth and successful integration of our recent AFA Protective Systems acquisition,” stated Nathan Brown, managing director at Wind Point. “We are excited to welcome Firecom’s employees, customers, and services to CTSI.”

Firecom represents the tenth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020 (opens in new tab). CTSI’s acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, fire, security, nurse call, collaboration, and communication solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

“By joining CTSI, we continue the fantastic Firecom legacy we’ve developed for our customers and employees while enabling continued growth and expansion with our new and enhanced capabilities and geographic reach,” commented Paul Mendez, president and CEO of Firecom. “I’m very excited our customers will continue to receive the great support from the Firecom team they’ve relied on for decades, while now having the ability to leverage CTSI’s in-house central station monitoring, security, audiovisual, and other critical communications systems resources across the world.”