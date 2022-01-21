Snap One Acquires Staub Electronics

Snap One today announced it has acquired long-time Canadian distribution partner Staub Electronics in a move to enhance the partner experience throughout Canada and expand the company’s North American local branch footprint. The Staub acquisition reflects Snap One’s continued execution of its acquisition strategy, further establishing the company as a seasoned acquirer of strategic assets.

According to Snap One CEO John Heyman, the acquisition brings together two companies that have worked together for more than 10 years and share a core commitment to empowering professional integrators by providing exceptional service and a comprehensive product portfolio.

“This acquisition will strengthen our capabilities across Canada, introducing a wider range of products, providing faster turnaround times on orders, allowing for same-day order pick-ups, and delivering more product choice than ever before for our Canadian Partners,” said Heyman. “By making Staub part of Snap One, we can bring the Snap One local branch experience to Canada. With this transaction now complete, we are excited to continue pursuing our disciplined M&A strategy as part of our broader growth initiatives."

(Image credit: Snap One)

Staub president Scott Trotter, vice president Bryan Sack, and their entire management team will continue to run the business, while founder Dave Mason will retire. Staub will continue to support all of its current lines of business, including its automotive division.

“We’re excited to officially become part of the Snap One family," Trotter said. "For years, our two companies have worked together to meet the needs of professional integrators in Canada, and now we plan to raise our customer experience to a whole new level.”

The acquisition brings Snap One’s local branch footprint to a total of 33 locations, further expanding its comprehensive network to allow partners in more regions to procure on-demand products, training and in-person customer service. The Snap One omni-channel strategy of complementing its leading e-commerce capabilities with best-in-class local branches began in 2018 with the acquisition of Allnet Distributing, and the company has invested heavily to expand its local branch footprint over the past three years. Many local branches provide integrators with a wide range of fulfillment options, including 24-hour will-call rooms, job-site delivery, and self-shopping experiences.