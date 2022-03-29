Kramer Appoints New President for Americas Region

Kramer Electronics announced that it has appointed Amit Ancikovsky as the new president of Kramer Americas. Ancikovsky has an outstanding track record of success as a senior executive, scaling up organizations and leading major business transformations.

(Image credit: Kramer)

He joins Kramer after serving as president of Mimosa Networks, a wireless technologies provider. Before that he held varied executive positions at Ceragon Networks, including president of Americas and Africa, leading the company’s ascent to its dominant market-share position, as well as president of sales and products at Airspan Networks.

[Kramer Appoints New Presidents in EMEA and APAC]

I look forward to taking on this new challenge and feel confident that we’ll be able to increase our responsiveness while providing unique AV, AVoIP, and other communication and collaboration solutions to customers across the region. Amit Ancikovsky

“As our strong business momentum and growth continue, this is another step towards strengthening our commitment to the market and our customers in the region,” said Gilad Yron, Kramer’s CEO. “I’m excited that someone of Amit’s caliber is joining our team, and I’m sure that Amit’s extensive experience and leadership will steer Kramer Americas to its next phase.”

[Kramer Roadmap 2022]

In assuming his new position, Amit will be building on Kramer’s trajectory of success in terms of market penetration and brand recognition. “Relying on the strong foundation that was created over the last couple of decades, alongside the fantastic team, we are embarking into the next phase of Kramer Americas, which I’m sure will benefit all,” said Ancikovsky. “I look forward to taking on this new challenge and feel confident that we’ll be able to increase our responsiveness while providing unique AV, AVoIP, and other communication and collaboration solutions to customers across the region.”