Barco, Igloo Vision Partner for Enhanced, Immersive Collaboration Environments

Barco (opens in new tab) is collaborating with Igloo Vision (opens in new tab) for enhanced shared virtual reality experiences.

Igloo Vision was founded in 2008 with a focus on projection mapping software for live events and experiences. Later its focus shifted to corporate rooms and shared virtual reality. From its bases in the UK, the United States, Canada, and Australia, the company has delivered hundreds of immersive workspace installations around the globe for all kinds of applications such as simulation, visualization and collaboration by clients in education, engineering, enterprise, and many more.

An Igloo immersive space is built using an Igloo Vision Media Player, which holds the software that can turn any room into an immersive shared VR experience. It takes any digital content and puts it in an immersive space. It is like stepping inside a giant VR headset with an entire group.

To visualize the content, the Igloo team works together with system integrators and visualization hardware providers, such as Barco.

“We had an interesting conversation with the Barco team during the ISE 2022 tradeshow in Barcelona about their shared VR visualization solutions,” said Jake Rowland, head of business development EMEA at Igloo Vision. “We want to make our technology available to anyone around the world. In working together with Barco, we expand our reach and make the shared immersive spaces easier to access and install.”

“Barco’s expertise with the high-end Canvas and CAVE systems strongly complements Igloo’s vision on shared VR experiences,” confirmed Richard Marples, sales director immersive experiences at Barco. “Both our companies have a strong focus on immersive visualization and improving collaboration everywhere, so this is an ideal partnership."

Since the official agreement, Barco and Igloo Vision already delivered two cutting-edge immersive workspaces for a leading sports brand and a well-respected university.