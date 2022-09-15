Custom Sound Designs Acquires Omnicoustics

The CSD Group expansion continued with the acquisition of Omnicoustics. With this strategic acquisition, the CSD team grows its nationwide network of consultants, designers and integrators, adding staff in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, and Dallas, TX.

“When I was introduced to the Omnicoustics team, I saw a group of guys who had a heart to serve the Church, and impressive technical abilities to create top quality audio/visual experiences," said Doug Hood, president, CSD. "Because of their passion for the house of worship market, I believed there was an opportunity for us to help more people together. I am honored and proud to welcome the entire Omnicoustics team into the CSD family.”

The industry can expect the CSD team to build a network of strategic partners that share the vision and passion for growth. CSD continues to provide its clients with the industry's most talented and highly respected engineers throughout the United States and abroad.

“Omnicoustics is thrilled to be a part of the CSD family, said Adrian Gamez, president, Omnicoustics. "This new relationship will allow our team to expand their reach, helping more people throughout more of the United States. We will continue to take great care of our existing network of clients, while building new projects by teaming with CSD.”