AVI-SPL Achieves Microsoft Managed Partner Status.

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) has become a Microsoft Managed Partner, enhancing its role as an end-to-end lifecycle management solutions provider for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Less than 1% of the 400,000 organizations in the worldwide Microsoft Partner Network earn Microsoft Managed Partner status. To be selected as a Managed Partner, AVI-SPL consistently demonstrated successful Microsoft implementations and achieved Microsoft solution competencies including Gold-level competencies for Cloud Productivity, Communications, Collaboration and Content, and Project and Portfolio Management.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced replacing Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard and Premium licenses with Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic and Pro licenses effective October 1. To coincide with this shift, AVI-SPL prepared a new Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service subscription to supplement the new license and match the original Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium license scope at the legacy cost.

“We’re avid believers in the elevated collaboration experience Microsoft Teams Rooms deliver,” said Tim Riek, executive vice president of technology solutions. “To champion this, we’ve developed a thoughtful portfolio of professional, managed, and support services to help customers deploy and operate their Teams environments. Our latest Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service is one more way we ensure customers create new business value with Microsoft.”

The new AVI-SPL Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service adds 24/7 live technical support for Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro license holders. This extra layer of on-demand, personalized tech support is especially important for customers with widescale enterprise deployments of Microsoft Teams Rooms. AVI-SPL will leverage its Global Services Operations Centers to deliver this new service.

As a longstanding Microsoft partner, AVI-SPL is ready to lead the way for customers just starting their Microsoft Teams Rooms journey or looking to elevate it. From consulting workshops defining the ideal Microsoft Teams Rooms standards and roadmap, to remote monitoring and management of their entire meeting solution estate and ongoing technical support, AVI-SPL helps realize the Microsoft Teams vision.