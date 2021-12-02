Easy Integration Now With Utelogy U-Computer & MTR Devices

Utelogy Corporation's U-Computer Platform now provides easy integration with Windows-based Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) devices for monitoring management and control to deliver actionable intelligence to the workplace.

Microsoft Teams' MTR version is increasingly being deployed by organizations to support hybrid work environments and manage collaborations between remote and on-site employees. As office spaces reopen, IT departments need solutions that meet returning employees' heightened meeting expectations and also ensure those staying off-site have experiences equal to those of their on-site colleagues.

In conjunction with hardware support, Utelogy supports the Microsoft Teams UC soft codec. Its platform monitors the status of MTR peripherals, connections, calls in progress, presence and more. Operations teams can gather detailed analytics on MTR-equipped rooms directly from the Utelogy platform which helps to improve system uptime and allows staff to make data-driven decisions.

To ensure seamless online experiences, Utelogy has expanded its management and monitoring capabilities to provide robust, real-time data and monitoring of Windows-based MTR devices, including Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub 500l; Poly Studio X series; HP Slice; Logitech Tap (with NUC PC); Yealink MVC and Crestron Flex/UC Engine.

This integration delivers a range of benefits, including reduced operational costs, automated room-ready tests and increased proactive service management. Organizations can easily troubleshoot and resolve device errors, receive instant alert notifications about device or system health and ultimately create better user experiences.