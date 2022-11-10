Snap One Partners with Digital Watchdog

Snap One (opens in new tab) and Digital Watchdog (opens in new tab) have entered a U.S. distribution partnership to provide Snap One Partners easy access to the manufacturer’s security products and offer even greater choice and flexibility for a wide variety of projects.

There have been 51 Digital Watchdog SKUs added to local partner stores nationwide, and Snap One will be releasing this curated product mix on its ecommerce platform in Q1.

According to Andras Balassy, senior business development manager at Snap One, the addition of Digital Watchdog’s security solutions allow Snap One partners to design even more customized and purpose-built security systems for residential and commercial clients alike.

“Snap One strives to be a one-stop-shop for our Partners to acquire virtually anything they need for integration and security projects. With Digital Watchdog’s sophisticated analytics and video management systems, they can pursue new opportunities and deliver powerful features demanded by enterprise or multi-site clients,” he said. “Adding Digital Watchdog’s license plate readers, AI-enhanced digital recorders and other cutting-edge products truly complements our in-house brands with advanced options.”

Digital Watchdog offers complete solutions including a video management system (VMS), edge analytics, and server-side analytics. These are all fully compatible with many of Snap One’s current product offerings as well as all major manufactures in the video market. By combining software and hardware, a video management system helps users automatically monitor events from any number of surveillance cameras, alarms or sensors. VMS hardware can include cameras, encoders for analog camera systems, and servers for video processing and storage.

Current Digital Watchdog dealers will be able to port their existing authorized dealer status into Snap One’s system, while uninitiated dealers can quickly become authorized dealers through a simple form available at all local partner stores and the ecommerce platform once the product is launched. Snap One eCom will be able to handle Authorized status, but any special pricing from the standard authorized tier will be handled at a Local location. Some products require licenses to unlock additional capabilities or integrate with existing systems, and the licenses will also be handled through Local Partner Stores. Given the manufacturer’s wide product catalog, any items beyond the 51 officially stocked Digital Watchdog SKUs will be available for special order through Local Partner Store branches.\

In addition to accruing one point per dollar spent on a Digital Watchdog purchase, Partners can also register large projects for specific Digital Watchdog discounts and benefits, as well as earn manufacturer discounts through progressive sales tiers on an annual basis.

“Snap One is excited to offer these premium products when and where they are needed, with same-day local availability for the most popular SKUs and access to the full catalog for orders,” Balassy concluded. “We strive to be the single source for everything our partners need to bid on bigger, more sophisticated jobs.”