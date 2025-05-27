Pro AV Newsmakers: Another Acquisition, a Cloud Initiative, and Plenty of People Movers and Partnerships

InfoComm 2025 is coming, but it isn't stealing all the headlines. Last week, there was another acquisition, the new OpenAV Cloud initiative, and plenty of people movers and partnerships.

First, Sonance acquired audio innovator, Blaze Audio. This strategic acquisition secures the Blaze Audio brand and its sales and marketing operations, reinforcing Sonance’s long-term commitment to delivering complete audio solutions and enhancing its presence in the global professional audio sector. Sonance and Blaze Audio will jointly exhibit their integrated audio solutions at InfoComm 2025 at booth 6872. Get the juicy details here.

OpenAV Cloud, a new industry initiative, was launched by a coalition of AV manufacturers and technology providers including Sony Electronics, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, Legrand | AV, Shure, BrightSign, and Xyte to accelerate the AV industry's transition to the cloud by promoting openness, interoperability, and customer-first innovation. You can read all about it in our coverage here.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Powersoft Strengthens U.S. Team

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft has appointed Troy Bornman as Central regional sales manager. With more than 28 years of experience in professional audio sales, business development, and client support, Bornman will lead sales efforts and cultivate key integrator relationships across the Central United States.

Bornman joins Powersoft amid the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in North America and reinforce its support of the U.S. audiovisual integration market. His appointment is part of Powersoft’s broader strategy to grow its regional teams, strengthen partnerships and deliver localized support for integrators, consultants and end users across a variety of vertical markets.

Bornman spent 28 years at Harman International, where he held multiple leadership positions, including Senior Manager of Business Development for National Special Projects and Application Support. He also served as Manager of Large Venue Accounts and Territory Sales Manager, supporting major deployments in theme parks, stadiums, and transportation infrastructure. His previous roles at Harman also included Manager of Large Venue Accounts and Territory Sales Manager, where he was responsible for sales and project management in high-profile, large-scale installations. Prior to his time at Harman, Bornman held technical support roles at Crown International.

Max Holland Joins Shotoku Broadcast Systems

(Image credit: Shotoku)

Shotoku Broadcast Systems has announced the further expansion of its sales team with the appointment of Max Holland as technical sales manager. Holland brings extensive knowledge of the broadcast workflow to this new position with his proven track record in business development, technical sales and customer relations.

In his role, Holland will work closely with sales manager Vishal Kagdada to deliver the advanced technology and unrivalled support Shotoku is known for. He will focus on solution-based selling with a strong emphasis on helping customers make the right choices by providing in-depth product demonstrations.

Prior to joining Shotoku, Holland served as European business development manager for PHABRIX and later for Leader Europe, where he played a pivotal role in strategic growth and client development across the region. He also held a key sales position at Vizrt, managing accounts for automation, graphics, post-production, and test solutions.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfalite, wTVision Join for an Integrated LED and Graphics Solution

Alfalite has signed a strategic agreement with wTVision, a provider of real-time graphics and broadcast solutions, to offer a fully integrated LED and content management system tailored for the broadcast, media, and immersive production industries.

The partnership combines Alfalite’s high-performance LED panels with wGWall, wTVision’s platform for managing graphics and video content across LED walls. The solution is designed to streamline production workflows by allowing creative and technical teams to control the entire content lifecycle—from design to playout—directly on the LED screens.

Carousel Digital Signage Now Compatible with Professional Line of Sony and Philips Displays

Carousel Digital Signage expanded compatibility with Sony Professional Displays and Philips Professional TVs powered by Android OS. The Carousel Cloud Player app is available now in the Google Play Store.

This integration enables organizations to leverage existing Android TV infrastructure for seamless digital signage deployment, eliminating the need for additional hardware. For businesses, schools, or government agencies expanding their networks or deploying new systems where separate monitors and media players were once required, this compatibility reduces costs by turning Sony and Philips displays into all-in-one Carousel media player solutions.

Users can configure the displays as dedicated media players or Carousel Express Players. A dedicated media player unlocks the full suite of Carousel’s capabilities—dynamic content, video playback, and emergency messages—and uses a player license. For organizations prioritizing simplicity and scale, the Carousel Express Player offers a lightweight alternative—it displays a streamlined version of a Carousel channel without consuming a paid license.

BMG Launches First Cloud Network Operations Center with Grass Valley Technology

Grass Valley announced an expanded partnership with Broadcast Management Group (BMG), a U.S.-based video production company, that will see Grass Valley solutions integrated across operations at BMG’s new centralized cloud Network Operations Center (NOC), in Washington, D.C. The new NOC has been built to support BMG’s managed services and live production clients, adding to its first Cloud Broadcast Center and fleet of REMI mobile units built between 2021 and 2025.

BMG is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, film studios, agencies and corporations, and provides live production services for large-scale news, sports, music, and entertainment events. The company began renovating its new NOC facility in August 2024 and is now in the process of installing the systems and technology for its data center, master control, media asset management, transmissions, insert studio, post-production, and video and audio control rooms.

The deployment comprises Grass Valley’s Kayenne K-Frame production switchers, LDX 135 cameras, and will soon include the AMPP platform, including the Framelight X asset management system and other AMPP applications.

RGB Spectrum and Gemstar Manufacturing Partner to Deliver Tactical Operations Units

RGB Spectrum announced a collaboration with Gemstar Manufacturing, a specialist in rugged protective packaging, to deliver the IPX Flyaway Kit—a lightweight, fully integrated mobile command center designed for mission-critical deployments.

Built for rapid deployment in military, defense, and tactical environments, the IPX Flyaway Kit combines RGB Spectrum’s IPX video processing system with Gemstar’s SENTINEL ruggedized hard case to ensure high performance in the harshest operational conditions. Together, the two companies are providing field teams with an advanced yet compact solution that delivers powerful visualization, real-time data distribution, and reliable communications—when and where it matters most.

SAVe 2025 Global Conference Is Coming

The second annual SAVe Global Conference will be held at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center on Sept. 24-25, 2025. Attendees are welcome to be part of the movement to transform Pro AV from sustainability laggard to a sustainability leader.

A global gathering of industry experts and change makers, SAVe 2025 will provide a unique opportunity to gain the understanding, skills, and inspiration necessary to enable meaningful action in aligning our industry with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Guests will have the opportunity to experience educational forums, workshops, and planning sessions. You can register here.

SpinetiX and UC Technology Partners Enter a Representation Partnership to Serve the U.S. Northeast

SpinetiX and UC Technology Partners, an audiovisual manufacturers’ representative firm, announced a new representation partnership in the Northeastern United States effective immediately.

The appointment of UC Technology Partners as a manufacturer’s representative in the Northeast represents a new milestone for SpinetiX in the United States. SpinetiX has a long track record in the country with local presence through team members as well as the nationwide reach from the distributor Exertis Almo. The addition of UC Technology Partners will bring some further proximity and support for the members of the SpinetiX channel ecosystem located in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Pro AV around the Globe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVPro Edge has announced the appointment of COMM-TEC Asia as its official distributor in Hong Kong and Macau. This partnership marks a significant step in AVPro Edge’s ongoing global expansion, bringing its AV signal distribution solutions to the Hong Kong market by teaming with a trusted and experienced partner. With a long-established track record of success in professional AV distribution and a deep understanding of the local market, COMM-TEC Asia is positioned to deliver AVPro Edge’s innovative products, including AVoIP, matrix switchers, extenders, and more to integrators across Hong Kong.

Follow-Me has announced a strategic partnership with Newart Iluminação as its sales partner in Brazil. The collaboration marks a significant expansion of Follow-Me's presence in South America and brings performer tracking solutions to Brazil's vibrant entertainment industry. Newart Iluminação, established in 2001, has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider of advanced lighting solutions across Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive range of lighting products and services for entertainment, architectural, and commercial applications. With headquarters and workshop facilities in São Paulo, Newart brings over two decades of experience and deep market knowledge to this partnership.

tvONE has a new partnership with Cavitak as a distributor for tvONE and Green Hippo products in India. Established in 1986 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Cavitak has built a reputation in the Pro AV market through its expertise in channel management and the distribution of specialized technology products. With over 36 years of experience, the company boasts a network of more than 4,500 channel partners and dealers across India, supported by six regional offices and 15 warehouses.