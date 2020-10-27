U. Mass. Amherst got its data analytics platform online just in time for the pandemic (EdScoop)
ClearOne has begun shipping its new BMA 360, a wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands.
TAURI temperature-sensing tablets from Glory Star are helping to streamline operations at AA Metals, one of the largest aluminum and stainless steel distributors in North America.
DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung operates the airport control towers of all German international commercial airports, and does so with the technology backing of G&D KVM systems.
Lori Bajorek, president of the National eSports Association, will keynote Leveling Up: The Esports and Education Conference & Expo on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
As part of its efforts to mitigate evolving security threats, BenQ recently received ISO 27001 certification for its InstaShow wireless presentation system.
Lowell Manufacturing Co. announced a new line of pendant speakers—the ESP Series—will begin shipping early next year.
The editors of Digital Signage Magazine share ways to improve your odds of winning a 2021 DIGI Award.
beyerdynamic has released new MIY 2.4 app firmware features to optimize the Lagoon headphones for work and learn from home.