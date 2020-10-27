Topics

U. Mass. Amherst got its data analytics platform online just in time for the pandemic (EdScoop)

Cloud Technology

Educause Identifies Top IT Issues for an Uncertain Future (Campus Technology)

Tackling web accessibility: 5 tips for colleges and universities (University Business)

ClearOne BMA 360

ClearOne Ships New BMA 360 Beamforming Ceiling Tile Mic Array

ClearOne has begun shipping its new BMA 360, a wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands.

How virtual assistant guides students during COVID (University Business)

The Modern Learner’s Seamless Digital Experience (The EvoLLLution)

Glory Star TAURI Temperature Check tablet

Glory Star TAURI Tablets Ease Temperature Checks for AA Metals

TAURI temperature-sensing tablets from Glory Star are helping to streamline operations at AA Metals, one of the largest aluminum and stainless steel distributors in North America.

The control tower of DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung at Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

G&D KVM Systems Support German Air Traffic Control Service

DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung operates the airport control towers of all German international commercial airports, and does so with the technology backing of G&D KVM systems.

How chatbots are helping university students stay on track (EdScoop)

Atlona Launches New AV Training Certifications for Educational Technologists and Designers

Atlona Launches New AV Training Certifications for Educational Technologists and Designers

Lori Bajorek of National Esports Association to Keynote Leveling Up Conference

Lori Bajorek of National Esports Association to Keynote Leveling Up Conference

Lori Bajorek, president of the National eSports Association, will keynote Leveling Up: The Esports and Education Conference & Expo on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Pre-Covid planning enabled 'unthinkable' digital transformation at USF (EdScoop)

8 Ways to Improve Group Work Online (Inside Higher Ed)

BenQ has introduced InstaShow S WDC20, the latest version of the company’s wireless presentation solution.

BenQ InstaShow System Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification

As part of its efforts to mitigate evolving security threats, BenQ recently received ISO 27001 certification for its InstaShow wireless presentation system.

Woman wearing headphones speaking at home on a videoconference

These companies are redesigning 'Zoom University' (Education Dive)

Bose 700UC headphones

Synnex Corp. Announces Strategic Agreement with Bose

Lowell ESP Series

Lowell Extends Audio Line with New ESP Series Pendant Speakers

Lowell Manufacturing Co. announced a new line of pendant speakers—the ESP Series—will begin shipping early next year.

2021 DIGI Awards Logo (16x9)

How to Win a DIGI Award

The editors of Digital Signage Magazine share ways to improve your odds of winning a 2021 DIGI Award.

AVIXA Women's Council Logo

AVIXA Women’s Council Expands Global Presence

beyerdynamic Lagoon Reloaded headphones

beyerdynamic Releases New MIY 2.4 App Features to Create Lagoon Reloaded

beyerdynamic has released new MIY 2.4 app firmware features to optimize the Lagoon headphones for work and learn from home.

