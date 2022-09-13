Exertis Almo Fortifies Service Offering, Partners with PCM for Pro AV Distribution

Exertis Almo (opens in new tab) has entered a Pro AV service partnership with Project Crew Multiplier. Building on its already robust network of service providers, the new partnership with PCM gives Exertis Almo resellers and integrators the ability to outsource qualified services to expand current projects, grow their businesses and achieve higher short- and long-term profits.

Co-founded by Chris Whitley (founder of USAV Group) and industry veteran Dan Abrams, PCM is a nationwide organization focused on the development and growth of third-party service providers across the low voltage spectrum. Because of the partnership, Exertis Almo resellers and integrators have direct access to the PCM Network, which includes fully vetted Crew Network Providers (CNPs) that offer nationwide project labor and installation, drafting, programming training, staffing and rack builds, as well as logistics and staging, and supplemental labor services.

“We chose to partner with Exertis Almo primarily due to our parallel commitment to a platform for the reseller and integrator community to leverage and expand their reach through responsible subcontracting of services,” explained Whitley. “We look forward to engaging with E4 Experience attendees to talk more about how services and our partnership with Exertis Almo will benefit them, both now and well into the future.”

PCM is exhibiting at Exertis Almo’s E4 Experience, a traveling regional show for integrators, resellers and their end users, which is stopping in Washington, D.C. on September 23, and Boston on October 20. The single-day E4 Experiences feature an extensive showroom containing the industry’s newest products and services, high quality education worth AVIXA CTS Renewal Units, and endless networking opportunities.

“We have looked forward to the opportunity to expand our service capabilities through a partnership with PCM," said Exertis Almo executive vice president and COO Sam Taylor. "As the first and only provider of these services for Pro AV, we are the conduit to some of the best pre-qualified labor, installation and other services available in the U.S. At the same time, we are able to support service partners and enhance their business by connecting them with our vast portfolio of talented resellers and systems integrators. The PCM partnership was formed from a longstanding working relationship that spans two decades and is built on mutual respect and success.”

The new PCM service partnership builds on Exertis Almo’s recent announcement with Spectrio (opens in new tab) to offer significantly expanded content creation services that range from turnkey CMS platforms to fully customizable content.