AV/IT Industry Acquisitions That Will Shape 2022

With nearly 30 (if not more) acquisitions in 2021, the AV/IT industry forges ahead shapeshifting and transitioning.

Most notable was the December 15, 2021, acquisition of Almo, which had just celebrated its 75th anniversary. AVI-SPL didn’t disappoint, bringing SKC Communications into its fold to focused on empowering hybrid work and learning experiences. And delivering on its mission for growth, Biamp acquired Neets.

Just when you thought the lights had dimmed on the Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the Questex, owner of Live Design International (LDI), has acquired the assets of DSE to complement its organic growth in the experience economy.

Check out our exclusive interviews and acquisition announcements of 2021.

Chaiken Says Acquisition Is ‘Win-Win’ for Almo, Exertis In an exclusive interview with SCN, company officials discussed the transition of the pro AV business and how the move will help vendors and customers.

Almo Corporation is Acquired In a press release, December 15, 2021, DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis and is one of the world’s leading technology distribution and services businesses, has announced its acquisition of Almo Corporation in North America. The acquisition is the biggest yet in the history of parent company DCC plc.

Boosting Solutions Business, d&b Group Acquires AVLM's White Light German audio technology and solutions company d&b is strengthening its service-focused d&b solutions business with the acquisition of U.K.-based Audio Visual, Lighting and Media (AVLM) business White Light.

AVI-SPL to Acquire SKC CommunicationsAVI-SPL announced its formal agreement to acquire SKC Communications, bringing together two companies focused on empowering hybrid work and learning experiences to help people work smarter and live better.

PTZOptics Acquires Tally-Lights PTZOptics has purchased Tally-Lights, LLC. Tally lights are an essential component of professional multi-camera video production. Through this acquisition, PTZOptics empowers its customers to create better production environments and professional-quality content. The brand name going forward will be TallyLights.

NSI Industries Acquires TechLogix Networx NSI Industries, LLC, a leading provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, today announced the acquisition of TechLogix Networx, a Madison, WI-based fiber optic and collaboration technology manufacturer. The acquisition will help NSI support its distributors and their clients transition from copper-based solutions into fiber optic technologies.

Neutrik Americas Acquires Major Custom Cable Neutrik Americas (NAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neutrik AG and a member of the Neutrik Group, acquired its long-time business partner and customer, Major Custom Cable (MCC), on Dec. 13, 2021, MCC is recognized as a premier manufacturer of data and communication cables.

Nice Expands North American Presence with Nortek Acquisition Nice, a global manufacturer of smart home, security, and home & building automation solutions, has acquired Nortek Security & Control from Melrose Industries.

Anthology and Blackboard Merging to Create Massive Ed Tech Ecosystem Anthology and Blackboard have announced a merger, pairing the former's enterprise software for enrollment management, student engagement, alumni fundraising and institutional effectiveness with the latter's learning management software, communication tools and student success solutions. The combined company (as yet unnamed) will offer a broad "ed tech ecosystem" across academic, administrative and student engagement applications, according to a news announcement.

IHSE Acquires kvm-tec IHSE has acquired IT security specialist kvm-tec. Founded in 2006, kvm-tec develops and distributes flexible, high-security KVM-over-IP solutions (KVMoIP) to extend and switch computer signals. The company enables the high-performance, latency-reduced transmission of the signals via the standard IP protocol in existing networks. IHSE is a leading global technology provider for KVM solutions (keyboard, video, and mouse) via proprietary network protocols and is expanding its product portfolio and customer base with this acquisition.

Navori Labs Acquires Innes' PlugnCast Dynamic Display Software Accelerating its business development in France, Navori Labs has acquired the PlugnCast software business of Innes, a top French company for dynamic display solutions in corporate and government communications. The acquisition will allow Navori Labs to market and sell Innes' dynamic display solutions globally.

Diversified Acquires HB Communications Diversified, No. 2 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, has acquired HB Communications (New Haven, CT), which held the number 13 spot in 2020, is absent from the 2021 SCN Top 50 list ranking following its acquisition by Diversified in August. Although Diversified was founded in New Jersey and has been organically cultivating business in the Northeast for years, this acquisition grows the company’s team in the region to better serve clients.

Zoom to Acquire Five9 Zoom Video Communications announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Five9, a provider of intelligent cloud contact center services, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $14.7 billion.

Haivision to Acquire CineMassive Haivision Systems Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire CineMassive Displays, LLC. With the addition of the CineMassive technology, Haivision will combine low-latency live video with real-time secure data sources and communication elements to provide customers with a single-vendor solution for situational awareness.

Kramer Acquires Wow Vision Kramer Electronics has acquired Wow Vision, a wireless collaboration software development company, through the purchase of the remaining 50 percent of the outstanding shares of the company.

CTSI Acquires Collaborative Technology Solutions Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. (CTSI) has acquired Collaborative Technology Solutions (CTS), a provider of audiovisual, security, and other highly engineered low-voltage solutions.

Biamp Acquires Neets Biamp has announced the acquisition of Neets, an independent manufacturer of AV control systems based in Horsens, Denmark.

Neets offers a comprehensive family of device controllers, control interfaces, and control software. Neets' products and expertise enhance Biamp's current control offerings. In addition to control, Neets recently added to its portfolio several other products that target conferencing applications, including media bars, cameras, device hubs, and in-table connectivity systems.

Solotech Acquires Waveform Entertainment Solotech, no. 9 on the 2020 SCN Top 50, has acquired Waveform Entertainment, a Canadian esports entertainment company specializing in full-service esports solutions.

CTSI Acquires DavEd Fire Systems Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) has acquired DavEd Fire Systems, a provider of fire alarm and security system design, integration, maintenance, and managed services.

Sonova Acquires Sennheiser Consumer Business Sonova Holding AG, a global provider of medical hearing solutions, is set to take over Sennheiser's consumer electronics business. Subject to regulatory approval, the plan is to complete the transfer of the business to Sonova by the end of 2021. Sennheiser had announced in February that it would focus on its professional business in the future while seeking a partner for the consumer electronics business.

SnapAV To Acquire Access Networks Furthering its mission to be a complete, one-stop shop for integration Partners, SnapAV is set to acquire Access Networks. The acquisition, which is expected to close later this month, will broaden SnapAV’s networking portfolio with new products and managed services including system design, configuration, monitoring, and support.

d&b Launches Solutions Business, Acquires SFL Group German audio technology and solutions company d&b has established a new service-focused business entity, d&b solutions GmbH & Co. KG. The new entity will further enable d&b to offer end-to-end expertise in the areas of project development, manufacturing, system planning, installation, and maintenance. The announcement is supported by the immediate acquisition of UK-based multidisciplinary AV provider, SFL Group.

VITEC Acquires Exterity VITEC has acquired Exterity. The move signals VITEC’s intention to accelerate growth and strengthen its leadership position with natural technology and customer synergies that will enable VITEC to extend its reach into new geographies, market verticals, and partners.

Questex Acquires Digital Signage Expo Questex, owner of Live Design International (LDI), has acquired the assets of Digital Signage Expo. The company says the acquisition complements its business and aligns with its growth strategy including both acquisition and organic growth in the experience economy.

Trox and Tierney Merge Trox and Tierney have merged, and the companies say this positions them as the "most prominent and experienced education technology solutions provider in North America."

Solotech to Acquire Morris Light & Sound Solotech, no. 9 on the 2020 SCN Top 50, is expected to acquire Nashville-based Morris Light & Sound. Solotech says this strategic initiative will strengthen its live productions and systems integration divisions in the U.S., expand its already extensive inventory, and add to its talented team of respected industry professionals.

Premier Mounts Acquired by Gamber-Johnson Gamber-Johnson—supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks, and other mobility applications—has finalized an agreement to acquire Premier Mounts.