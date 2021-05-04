d&b Launches Solutions Business, Acquires SFL Group

German audio technology and solutions company d&b has established a new service-focused business entity, d&b solutions GmbH & Co. KG. The new entity will further enable d&b to offer end-to-end expertise in the areas of project development, manufacturing, system planning, installation, and maintenance. The announcement is supported by the immediate acquisition of UK-based multidisciplinary AV provider, SFL Group.

d&b solutions will focus on delivering a higher level of service and integration, and end-to-end installation and production solutions to customers. The newly formed d&b solutions will act independently from d&b audiotechnik GmbH & Co. KG. d&b solutions and d&b audiotechnik will have separate, independent business structures reporting up to the d&b Group. The managing directors for d&b solutions are Amnon Harman (d&b Group CEO), Jens Nilsson (d&b Group CFO) and Michael Aldinger (d&b solutions director finance and operations).

“d&b solutions is born out of customers' increasing demand for the integration of full AVL solutions,” said Amnon Harman, d&b Group CEO. “We see a rise in requests for manufacturer support in design, planning, and integration services as well as new buying behaviors regarding system ownership and managed services. The creation of d&b solutions as a standalone business entity under the d&b brand will address these developments and accelerate our solution offerings across the entertainment technology market.”

A major step in the formation of this new business entity is being taken with the acquisition of SFL (Sound Foundation Ltd) and its subsidiaries to form SFL Group—a d&b solutions company.

SFL Group is a multidisciplinary AV provider specializing in event production, installation services, and equipment sales. A long-time d&b sales partner, SFL has long standing business relationships with globally recognizable brands including the Royal Albert Hall and McLaren Racing. The whole SFL team will join the d&b solutions business.

The establishment of d&b solutions and the acquisition of SFL represent steps in the execution of the long-term d&b strategy to become an audio technology and solutions company, giving the organization a platform to better address important trends like immersive AVL experiences in multi-event venues.

“SFL’s strong brand, proven relationships, and expertise align perfectly with d&b and we are proud and honored to welcome them to the d&b family,” Harman said.

“The team at SFL is excited to be part of something new and innovative in an industry that we have served with passion for 30 years,” said Tom Jeffery, managing director, SFL Group. “SFL built its business and reputation on putting people and service first. We share not only the d&b strategic focus on complete solutions but also a similar set of values and company culture.”

Over the last 40 years d&b has established a global partner network. “Our existing partner relationships are strong and hugely valued,” Harman said. “We are fully committed to growing and strengthening this network. For 40 years, d&b has pioneered innovative audio solutions to bring creative visions to life. Our mission is to accurately transfer passions and we have maintained a clear focus on market requirements and the needs of our end customers. Today’s announcement reinforces this long-term commitment.”