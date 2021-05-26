CTSI Acquires DavEd Fire Systems

Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) has acquired DavEd Fire Systems, a provider of fire alarm and security system design, integration, maintenance, and managed services.

"We here at DavEd are extremely excited to join the CTSI family," said David Hoshia, president and founder of DavEd. "CTSI is known throughout our industry as a leader and innovator, and those core values—combined with a willingness to truly partner with customers and deliver tailored solutions—makes their culture a tremendous fit with DavEd."

"For almost four decades, DavEd has dedicated itself to solving customers' fire alarm and security challenges, and we look forward to continuing that legacy and serving DavEd's customers," added Joe Oliveri, president and CEO of CTSI. "In addition, CTSI is now able to serve our existing customers with locations in the New York Metropolitan area and deliver local support for technologies across our portfolio."

DavEd represents the second acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading communication, collaboration, life-safety and security solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers, according to the company.