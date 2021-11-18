PTZOptics Acquires Tally-Lights

PTZOptics has purchased Tally-Lights, LLC. Tally lights are an essential component of professional multi-camera video production. Through this acquisition, PTZOptics empowers its customers to create better production environments and professional-quality content. The brand name going forward will be TallyLights.

TallyLights offers a flexible, affordable tally light system that can be incorporated into nearly any studio configuration. TallyLights has advanced integrations with a wide range of existing PTZOptics partners, including NewTek, OBS, vMix, Wirecast, Blackmagic, Roland, JVC, and NDI®. They offer free-standing, rack-mountable, and wireless controller options, as well as adapters for multiple TriCaster units. TallyLights controllers can connect to up to eight camera tally lights simultaneously and can be configured to work with the majority of commercially available switchers and Camera Control Units (CCUs).

“As a brand, TallyLights is completely aligned with our goal of helping our customers make the best possible use of their existing video ecosystems,” said PPTZOptics Marketing Director aul Richards. “Broadcast studios, houses of worship, event producers and more can instantly improve production by adding TallyLights into just about any system.”

As a PTZOptics company, TallyLights will have access to expanded product engineering, marketing, and technical support. TallyLights will also have access to expanded distribution through PTZOptics’s global partner channel. PTZOptics plans to continue manufacturing TallyLights products in the United States from their headquarters in Downingtown Pennsylvania. Their centralized approach to engineering, manufacturing, and product support will enable global growth and innovation for the TallyLights brand.

PTZOptics will begin selling TallyLights products in January 2022. Interested dealers and distributors are encouraged to reach out to partners@tallylights.com.