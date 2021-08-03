Diversified Acquires HB Communications

Diversified, No. 2 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, has acquired HB Communications (New Haven, CT), No. 13 on the 2020 list. Although Diversified was founded in New Jersey and has been organically cultivating business in the Northeast for years, this acquisition grows the company’s team in the region to better serve clients.

“Expanding our footprint in the Northeast is a strategic step in sustaining the necessary growth to deliver the best possible service for our customers,” said Fred D’Alessandro, founder and CEO of Diversified. “I am excited to welcome the team at HB, with their widely recognized industry presence and experience, into the Diversified family.”

[How to Hire an Integrator]

“Since we share a common mission centered on connecting people and organizations by empowering communications worldwide, joining Diversified offers a host of exciting new opportunities for our team,” added Dana Barron, CEO of HB Communications. “Given Diversified’s reputation of engineering excellence, innovation and dedication within the market, I know that we will achieve great things together.”

Diversified says that as one of the first major acquisitions in the industry since the pandemic, this move demonstrates its continued commitment to growth, seizing opportunities that are mutually beneficial to its clients and internal teams.

Just before the pandemic, Diversified acquired Sensory Technologies in a move the company said offered a strategic expansion of its footprint in the Midwest and Northeast regions.

A press release from Diversified about the acquisition notes that HB’s complementary solutions portfolio—including audiovisual, broadcast, collaboration, creative services, digital signage, and managed services—is expected to enhance Diversified’s offerings and provide needed support to address a growing and changing marketplace. Likewise, HB clientele will gain access to additional technology specialties such as security and IT as well as professional resources on a global scale—enhancing their operations with a single dedicated technology partner.