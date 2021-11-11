NSI Industries Acquires TechLogix Networx

NSI Industries, LLC, a leading provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, today announced the acquisition of TechLogix Networx, a Madison, WI-based fiber optic and collaboration technology manufacturer. The acquisition will help NSI support its distributors and their clients transition from copper-based solutions into fiber optic technologies.

“The acquisition of TechLogix helps support both our copper and fiber optic distribution in the pro AV and telecommunication categories, which combined with Platinum Tools makes up a core component of our overall growth strategy,” explained G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO of NSI Industries. “This is a terrific acquisition on multiple levels. NSI Industries now enters an emerging technology space using fiber optics to help deliver faster communication speeds. Plus, we now have two industry thought leaders joining our team, and we are gaining IP in an important and emerging vertical market. We are excited to welcome the TechLogix team into our core leadership group.”

TechLogix Networx has become a premier brand in the emerging fiber optic and collaboration technology segments. The company has pioneered technology to simplify fiber optic installation and migrate buildings into a high-definition, internet-based world.

NSI has been connecting electrical category distributors to products, services, and technologies since 1975. Today, NSI Industries has many other brands, including Bridgeport Fittings, Platinum Tools, Polaris, TORK, WarriorWrap Professional Tape, TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors, and RHINO Safety.

“TechLogix is very excited to join the NSI family,” said Cameron Smith, TechLogix Networx CEO and co-founder. “With an already diverse product portfolio and as our product categories continue to grow at an exponential rate, NSI provides us the resources to properly service the industry in both the short and long term. TechLogix will both add new solutions to NSI’s portfolio as well as expand upon current brand and product offerings.”