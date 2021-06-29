Kramer Acquires Wow Vision

Kramer Electronics has acquired Wow Vision, a wireless collaboration software development company, through the purchase of the remaining 50 percent of the outstanding shares of the company.

“We are incredibly excited that Wow Vision and its talented team of software engineers have joined the Kramer family,” said Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer.

“This acquisition will strengthen our R&D capacity and enable us to continue accelerating Kramer’s growth, especially in the strategic areas of networked software-based solutions, collaboration, unified communication, and cloud technologies. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in innovative technologies that offer our customers and partners better and smarter automated solutions to collaborate, share, and communicate in hybrid working and learning environments.”

“Kramer’s growth is fueled by innovation and our ability to develop the best solutions in the market,” said Yuval Cohen, managing partner of Fortissimo Capital and chairman of the board of Kramer. “Kramer continues to invest in technologies that will further enhance its leadership in providing solutions for the rapidly changing environment for how people communicate, work, and study.”