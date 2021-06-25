CTSI Acquires Collaborative Technology Solutions

Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. (CTSI) has acquired Collaborative Technology Solutions (CTS), a provider of audiovisual, security, and other highly engineered low-voltage solutions.

[CTSI Acquires DavEd Fire Systems]

"Our core values of excellence, reliability and integrity align perfectly with those of CTSI," said Tom Livolsi, president and partner, CTS. "We're thrilled to continue providing our customers with the excellence they've come to expect while beginning to support CTSI customers with the same care and attention we've brought to market for years."

"CTS' reputation in the industry is well established," added Joe Oliveri, CTSI president and CEO. "They're known for quality engineering and robust, attentive, and individualized service. It's that commitment to customers that excites us here at CTSI; our customers are our top priority and I'm confident that existing and new customers alike will see that commitment reflected in our work."

CTS represents the third acquisition for CTSI since it was acquired by Wind Point Partners in June 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading communication, collaboration, life-safety, and security solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.