Questex Acquires Digital Signage Expo

Questex, owner of Live Design International (LDI), has acquired the assets of Digital Signage Expo. The company says the acquisition complements its business and aligns with its growth strategy including both acquisition and organic growth in the experience economy.

“We’re starting 2021 in a very strong position with the right people, the right products, and the right processes. We’ve created a strong foundation and strategy that is incredibly relevant to the disruptive trends currently in the market," said Questex CEO Paul Miller. "Digital Signage Expo complements our portfolio perfectly, and we’re excited for the opportunity to grow these properties as part of the Questex family. We hope to build upon the past success of the brand to connect suppliers with buyers across this very exciting market.”

Questex, owned by MidOcean Partners, acquired the rights to the live and digital assets including all trademarks, tradenames, websites, domain names, databases, and customer, vendor, and attendee lists. Questex will announce the go-forward strategy for these assets in the near future.