Neutrik Americas Acquires Major Custom Cable

Neutrik Americas (NAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neutrik AG and a member of the Neutrik Group, acquired its long-time business partner and customer, Major Custom Cable (MCC), on Dec. 13. MCC is recognized as a premier manufacturer of data and communication cables.

Neutrik’s efforts to expand into new markets is enhanced by the acquisition of MCC. The Neutrik Group’s expertise as a manufacturer of connectivity solutions is now augmented by MCC’s leadership. This new level of shared knowledge and experience is expected to elevate Neutrik Americas’ ability to diversify.

“Neutrik has a long and successful history with Major Custom Cable as both a customer and a supplier—and the company has always impressed us with their capabilities, quality, and fast response times," said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik Americas. "For more than a decade, Neutrik has pushed to expand into new markets with our ruggedized copper and fiber-based locking, circular connectors. The acquisition of MCC will help us accelerate this push to diversify into new markets. At NAM, we are thrilled that we will now have U.S.-based manufacturing in addition to our existing global manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to a long-term and close relationship with MCC.”

“The Neutrik acquisition of Major Custom Cable creates an exciting future for our employees," added Clark Hurrell, president of Major Custom Cable. "The combined expertise of both teams provides our customers with an expanded product offering, increased sales support, and reduced lead times due to the USA-based manufacturing capabilities of Major Custom Cable. Everyone at our company sees this acquisition as very positive, and we look forward to taking our combined efforts to the next level.”