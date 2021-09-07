Navori Labs Acquires Innes' PlugnCast Dynamic Display Software

Accelerating its business development in France, Navori Labs has acquired the PlugnCast software business of Innes, a top French company for dynamic display solutions in corporate and government communications. The acquisition will allow Navori Labs to market and sell Innes' dynamic display solutions globally.

Innes will retain control of its hardware business, including a range of media players and meeting room signage solutions, though Navori Labs and Innes have established a strategic alliance to promote Innes' hardware solutions internationally. As part of this agreement, Innes will retain its established network of distributors and resellers, which will work in partnership with a Navori Labs team based in France.

Founded in 2005, Innes' dynamic display solutions combine hardware and software, with 29,000 screens installed in France and Germany. Beginning at the end of 2021, Navori Labs will offer a new range of dynamic display solutions designed for the global mass market that leverage Innes' PlugnCast software.

The latest version of Navori Labs' QL Express software will integrate all PlugnCast functionalities. The combined solution will be available in the form of cloud subscriptions, hosted in France, and perpetual licenses self-hosted by the user.

PlugnCast software users will be able to remotely upgrade their Innes players with Navori QL software, by following a simplified procedure. Users who migrate will benefit from globally recognized software that is compatible with Samsung, LG, and Philips screens with integrated media players. When used with Innes media players, users can easily control content dissemination from a smartphone while offering the most accessible content creation solution on the market.

PlugnCast resellers and users will now have an extended range of solutions, including Navori Labs' Aquaji software, an analytics solution based on AI and computer vision. Aquaji, launched in February, improves business performance and profitability for corporate, government and retail businesses, while also optimizing screen-based advertising strategies across digital out-of-home (DOOH) networks.

"The two companies will collaborate on the development of innovative solutions and their international promotion through the network of offices Navori Labs has established for in Europe, America and Asia over the past ten years," says Navori Labs CEO/Founder Jerome Moeri. "Innes' transition of its PlugnCast software to Navori Labs will take twelve months. This acquisition will give us the opportunity to share our respective expertise in hardware and software and bring enhanced benefits to our clients.

"We will be able to concentrate on the development of our hardware business while ensuring continuity of support and maintenance of PlugnCast software for our clients, as well as support for the transition to Navori QL," says Innes president Franck Dupin. "Innes will continue to enhance its media players with new functionalities, and we intend to offer a wide range of innovative digital signage products in France and abroad."