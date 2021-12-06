AVI-SPL to Acquire SKC Communications

AVI-SPL today announced its formal agreement to acquire SKC Communications, bringing together two companies focused on empowering hybrid work and learning experiences to help people work smarter and live better.

Organizations of every size and segment are making unified communications and collaboration (UCC) the nucleus of their hybrid work and learning strategies. The combined companies are in position to accelerate their growth in this dynamic, growing, and transformative space. The acquisition also enhances the combined companies’ ability to give its growing customer base additional serviceable geographies and added capabilities across each of AVI-SPL and SKC core competencies.

SKC’s expertise in cloud voice services and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) adds to AVI-SPL’s comprehensive solutions portfolio that enables customer hybrid work strategies and helps employees feel more connected and engaged whether remote or in the office. Adding to AVI-SPL’s already mature UCC practices with Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and Zoom, SKC brings a rich legacy of voice communication solutions, including IP telephony and headsets, as well as long-standing partnerships with leading UCaaS providers like Avaya.

“SKC has built deep relationships across its loyal customer base offering best-of-breed UCC enterprise enablement. We’re thrilled to partner with such an incredibly talented team and welcome them to AVI-SPL,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “As a combined company, we’ll be able to offer more services over more geographies to all of our customers as we look to become the UCC services provider and employer of choice in the U.S. and around the world.”

Headquartered in Shawnee, KS, SKC Communications has a strong presence and outstanding reputation in the central and eastern U.S. regions. SKC complements AVI-SPL’s global footprint of 52 offices with added locations and scale throughout the North America market, and reinforces its dedication to customer experience, adding new operations and talented teams within reach of customers.

“As part of AVI-SPL, we’ll deliver greater value to customers at a greater scale with a broader and deeper UCC portfolio,” said Tray Vedock, Chairman of SKC. “We are excited about the future of the company and what it means for our customers as we continue to build on the foundations created by our incredible employees and partners over the last three decades.”

Like AVI-SPL, SKC offers an omnichannel approach to customer experience. From its heritage as a distributor, SKC established an online sales channel that today is the world’s largest direct reseller of Poly headsets. AVI-SPL has a robust e-procurement channel, serving enterprise and higher education customers. Together, customers will have quick and easy access to a more extensive product catalog powered by personalized service. AVI-SPL and SKC also are a great cultural fit with a likeminded commitment to social responsibility, sustainability, community, and giving back.