Premier Mounts Acquired by Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson—supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks, and other mobility applications—has finalized an agreement to acquire Premier Mounts.

“We are looking forward to joining forces with Premier Mounts,” said Brian Wagner, president, and CEO of Gamber-Johnson. “Gamber is a market leader in mounting technology in mobile environments where Premier is a leader in mounting displays in static environments. The combination of these two market leaders will genuinely create results greater than the sum of its parts.”

Premier Mounts was founded 45 years ago by current CEO Len Dozier who is stepping down with the acquisition.

“Len is highly respected in this industry, and we will miss his experience and knowledge on a day-to-day basis,” said Curtis Rose, director of marketing at Premier Mounts. “But he is leaving a lasting legacy of professionalism, product design, and leading by example through his capacity to continually give back to the community. We are so grateful for that."

Premier Mounts will become a Gamber-Johnson brand with its main office functions remaining in Southern California. Manufacturing, warehousing, and corporate oversight will occur at Gamber-Johnson’s newly renovated manufacturing space in Wisconsin.