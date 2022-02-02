Shure, Crestron Partner Up for Next Road Trip Europe

Shure, a global leader in audio technology, is partnering with Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, to support the upcoming Crestron Next Road Trip Europe, a tour with a mobile experience center that will visit 38 stops in 19 countries. The truck will provide every attendee with a safe environment in which they will be able to get hands-on, one-on-one demos of the most recent audio technology from Shure and Crestron.

The mobile experience will cover Shure and Crestron's collaborative conferencing technology as well as the whole Crestron ecosystem of solutions for hybrid workplaces, classrooms, government organizations and more.

As some customers may currently be hesitant to travel, the Crestron Next Road Trip Europe supported by Shure offers visitors a closely monitored environment where they can interact with the latest conferencing products and learn from their local Crestron representatives at an easily accessible location closer to home.

Starting March 22, the Crestron truck will visit 38 stops in 19 countries and will follow the strictest applicable Covid-19 precautions.

Follow this link for more information on Crestron Next Road Trip Europe, and to ensure the safest environment before you visit.