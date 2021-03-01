Solotech to Acquire Morris Light & Sound

Solotech, no. 9 on the 2020 SCN Top 50, is expected to acquire Nashville-based Morris Light & Sound. Solotech says this strategic initiative will strengthen its live productions and systems integration divisions in the U.S., expand its already extensive inventory, and add to its talented team of respected industry professionals.

“The Morris Light & Sound and InteRise [both divisions of Morris Enterprises] brands will be strong additions to the Solotech family, perfectly complementing our corporate goals and expanding our capabilities as well as our footprint in the United States. With this acquisition, the increased reach of Solotech as a leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology will reinforce our positioning as an industry innovator” said Martin Tremblay, president and CEO of Solotech.

“We are excited to have the Morris brands acquired by Solotech, a highly respected company in the industry," added Zack Morris, COO of Morris Enterprises. "Our company cultures and values such as collaboration and performance complement each other, and we’re confident our clients will continue to receive an elevated experience.”