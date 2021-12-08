Boosting solutions Business, d&b Group Acquires AVLM's White Light

d&b Group CEO Amnon Harman: 'd&b solutions will become a premium one-stop-shop for the AVLM needs of our customers in the U.K.'

German audio technology and solutions company d&b is strengthening its service-focused d&b solutions business with the acquisition of U.K.-based Audio Visual, Lighting and Media (AVLM) business White Light.

Established in May this year, d&b solutions enables the d&b Group to offer end-to-end expertise to customers in the areas of system planning, installation, maintenance and managed services. The acquisition of White Light expands these offerings even further

d&b solutions has entered into an agreement with the owners of White Light to acquire 100 percent of the White Light shares. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in January 2022.

"White Light is a strategic addition to the d&b Group. Their technology and expertise significantly increases d&b solutions' capabilities to offer complete and flexible audio, video, lighting and XR solutions,'' said d&b Group CEO Amnon Harman. "Driven by accelerated market trends during the pandemic, this is another step forward in d&b's strategic transition. d&b solutions will become a premium one-stop-shop for the AVLM needs of our customers in the U.K."

Founded in 1971, White Light is a complete production solution specialist operating in a range of markets including theatre, corporate events, broadcast, concert touring, leisure, education and trade. Following the acquisition, the company will become part of the d&b Group and be known as White Light, a d&b solutions company, with all existing staff remaining with the company.

One particular area of focus for d&b solutions is White Light's SmartStage technology, which has been in development since 2017. SmartStage is an immersive video environment that uses XR technology to replace the traditional green screen element of a virtual studio. The potential for XR technology, in combination with d&b's Soundscape immersive audio platform and White Lights expertise, will open new market potential for immersive AVLM solutions, that will benefit all partners and customers of the d&b Group.