Solotech Acquires Waveform Entertainment

Solotech, no. 9 on the 2020 SCN Top 50, has acquired Waveform Entertainment, a Canadian esports entertainment company specializing in full-service esports solutions.

“Customer demand for cutting-edge digital services continues to grow and the gaming industry is blooming more than ever. This acquisition enables us to roll out numerous live events, esports, and virtual production broadcasts—including augmented and virtual reality," said Martin Tremblay, president and CEO of Groupe Solotech. "I see this acquisition as a perfect fit with our new Media and Entertainment Technologies Division and our diversification strategy, namely with online tournaments, fans engagement, and sponsorships. Our goal remains to be recognized as the audiovisual partner and leader of choice for top content creators, including film, television, advertising, and games.”

“This is a great fit for our two organizations since we already collaborate on several major virtual productions. It will allow Waveform to reach even more fans from the gaming world," added Tamir Kastiel, president of Waveform. "We’ve developed a unique set of esports event services and earned credibility in the gaming industry as a result. We pride ourselves on our strong reputation and proven experience in esports and broadcasting on both local and international stages. We will continue to grow into a company with a solid global impact and presence within the next few years by leveraging Solotech's presence and resources in the USA and UK. We are embarking on a highly rewarding experience with Solotech."

Solotech believes that its international reach will allow enable Waveform to become a global esports entertainment company and connect with a bigger and ever-growing gaming audience.