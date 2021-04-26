Trox and Tierney Merge

Trox and Tierney have merged, and the companies say this positions them as the "most prominent and experienced education technology solutions provider in North America".

"We were looking for a partner to help us better address the new and future challenges faced by educators and students and Tierney was the ideal choice," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox. "As a joint company with unparalleled scale, Trox + Tierney will be able to offer new skills, greater value, and improved purchasing efficiencies to districts and other organizations, as well as access to a larger network of vendors, products, and geographies."

[How to Hire an Integrator]

"Both Trox and Tierney share strong, values-driven cultures, which we will build upon as a unified organization," said Rob Gag, CEO, Tierney. "Our customer-first approach and deep market knowledge will enable us to bring new and innovative services and offerings to market faster, helping our customers better leverage technology to address their toughest challenges."

Given the complementary geographic footprints between Trox and Tierney, the merger allows the two companies to cover the entire U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada to better serve the education sector. The combined organization will be led by Pikar, and Gag will lead its sales organization.