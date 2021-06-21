Biamp Acquires Neets

Biamp has announced the acquisition of Neets, an independent manufacturer of AV control systems based in Horsens, Denmark.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Neets offers a comprehensive family of device controllers, control interfaces, and control software. Neets' products and expertise enhance Biamp's current control offerings. In addition to control, Neets recently added to its portfolio several other products that target conferencing applications, including media bars, cameras, device hubs, and in-table connectivity systems.

"Neets is a company I've been impressed by and have been following for many years,” said Rashid Skaf, Biamp president, CEO, and co-chairman. “Their products are notable for their extraordinary ease of use and careful consideration of everyone that encounters them in the product life cycle—from designer, to programmer, to installer, to end user. I'm extremely pleased to welcome Neets into the Biamp family. Their products directly complement our solutions and will allow us to target an even wider range of venue types, sizes, and use cases and offer even more complete systems. This acquisition makes it easier than ever for our customers to stay within the Biamp solutions family for all applications."

"I am excited to combine forces with Biamp and deliver the benefits of Neets' solutions to a global audience,” said Michael Jarl Christensen, CEO of Neets. “The Neets team has spent over two decades building and refining the best control solutions in the industry. As part of Biamp, with its broad product portfolio and worldwide distribution system, Neets will be able to deliver its products to a far larger customer community. Together, Biamp will offer one of the broadest, most capable family of AV solutions available from any vendor anywhere in the world."

Neets will join Biamp as a new product family within the company's portfolio, with business functions gradually being blended to form a single Biamp business.