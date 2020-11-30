SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2020

The past year has been incredibly unusual for many reasons, but perhaps the most significant and detrimental is the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world. Our lives were upended over a few short weeks in March and April and we have yet to reach an equilibrium. Nevertheless, AV professionals persisted. From a boom in UCC technology to rethinking the entire live events business, this industry pivoted and innovated like never before.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN also made some changes this year. Regarding our Top 50 Systems Integrators list, this is the first year we did not require integration firms to give a specific annual revenue; instead, this year’s Top 50 list is based on a three-year average of revenue. We know the industry has been hard-hit, but we want to celebrate our successes and emphasize how firms overcame (and are still overcoming) challenges.

[View the SCN Top 50 from 2019]

Let’s start by celebrating a huge milestone, one we’ve been waiting to reach for the last few years: we finally have a billion-dollar AV integrator! In early February, AVI-SPL, number one on the SCN Top 50 for many years, and Whitlock, number three on the 2019 SCN Top 50, announced their intention to merge; the deal was completed in early April. This power move created the first billion-dollar AV integration firm on our annual Top 50 list.

Diversified once again takes the number two slot and is closing in on that billion-dollar mark. Kinly, which acquired AVMI in June of this year, sit in the number three slot, moving up from AVMI’s 2019 ranking as number 11. The Top 5 is rounded out with AVI Systems and Avidex, landing them in the same spots as their respective 2019 rankings.

The 2020 list is largely similar to the 2019 rankings, with the exception of New Era Technology rejoining the list at number 12 (the firm did not submit in 2019). There are three ties on the list: Constant Technologies and MCA Communications ranking at 30/31, IDSolutions and Vision Technologies at 37/38, and LightWerks Communication Systems and TSI Global Companies at 39/40.

This year, we chose to also include a few integration firms to watch. While they did not make the official cut, their numbers are on the rise and we could see them entering the Top 50 in the next year or two.

It’s important to note that all of the SCN Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The information provided comes directly from the integration firms who are willing to publicly share their financials to allow our readers to get a better sense of the size of the industry.

SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2020

Read more about the SCN Top 50:

2020 Top Integrators: COVID-19 Challenges

2020 Top Integrators: Growth Markets

2020 Top Integrators: Top Technologies

Integration Firms to Watch in 2021