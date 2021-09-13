Anthology and Blackboard Merging to Create Massive Ed Tech Ecosystem (Campus Technology)

"Anthology and Blackboard have announced a merger, pairing the former's enterprise software for enrollment management, student engagement, alumni fundraising and institutional effectiveness with the latter's learning management software, communication tools and student success solutions. The combined company (as yet unnamed) will offer a broad "ed tech ecosystem" across academic, administrative and student engagement applications, according to a news announcement."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Blackboard and Anthology are merging their edtech efforts into a single company, which will sport a new name. "Upon the completion of this merger, we will have a data-driven product portfolio that seeks to touch every constituent at the institution and will aim to transform the way education uses technology to engage, connect, teach, learn and drive efficiencies across the institution," notes Jim Milton, Anthology's CEO, who will also head the new company.