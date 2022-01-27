Avocor, Miro Form Strategic Partnership to Focus on Enhanced User Experiences

Avocor is expanding its ecosystem of collaboration partners with a new strategic partnership with Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration. The new partners will explore the joint development of an optimized user experience on Avocor devices.

Through this strategic partnership, Avocor and Miro plan to deliver innovation and industry leadership by solving the complexities of today's new hybrid work environments across interactive displays and visual collaboration. Miro currently works on Avocor devices, and the partnership solidifies their intention to jointly develop an optimized user experience for in-person and hybrid collaboration.

[Avocor, in Google Partnership, Launches New Google Meet Devices]

"Hybrid work environments are now more common now than ever before. Organizations of all types are redefining ways of working to ensure team collaboration is highly productive and engaging," said Kevin Chung, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Miro. "A new strategic partnership with Avocor, one of the fastest-growing global interactive display companies, helps bridge the gap between online and physical collaboration while providing a truly delightful and interactive Miro experience on Avocor's devices."

[Avocor Announces G Series Interactive Displays]

"The way in which human interaction is facilitated through technology is rapidly changing and at the same time expanding." said Avocor SVP/GM Dana Corey. "It is vital that organizations focus on designing and implementing modalities of interaction/collaboration that work together to ensure optimal experiences for customers. This is why Avocor and Miro have partnered in the effort to proactively focus on user experiences that enable instinctual interaction through optimized solution design architecture."

[Avocor Launches E Series Interactive Displays]

Avocor and Miro are committed to enabling a seamless and interactive visual collaboration experience, with plans to invest in future enhancements such as pre-installation of the Miro app and one-click launch of Miro on Avocor devices.