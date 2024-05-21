The Road to InfoComm 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go

By
( )
published

Bookmark this page for new products, solutions, features, trends, and events you can expect in Las Vegas.

People mob the show floor at InfoComm 2023,
(Image credit: Future)

Are you ready for InfoComm 2024? Don't worry, we have you covered!

InfoComm 2024 is heading back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. Before you head to Las Vegas, be sure to keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor with up-to-date news and insights as we get them. 

AtlasIED's New Dante-Enabled Line, Jetbuilt Turns 10, and More

The AtlasIED Isoflare ceiling speakers.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Take a look at InfoComm 2024 debuts expected from AtlasIED, Avocor, Legrand | AV, and Pliant Technologies and find out how Jetbuilt plans to celebrate its 10th birthday in Las Vegas.

READ ALL ABOUT HERE: The Road to InfoComm 2024: AtlasIED's New Dante-Enabled Line, Jetbuilt Turns 10, and More

5 New LED Series from Absen, Plus a New Chief Mount System

Absen's booth at InfoComm 2024.

(Image credit: Absen)

Be sure to check out brand-new and enhanced solutions and products from Absen, Chief, Nanolumens, Black Box, and Severtson Screens. Here's a quick look at what to expect. 

READ MORE: Road to InfoComm 2024: 5 New LED Series from Absen, Plus a New Chief Mount System

PPDS to Launch New Philips Digital Signage and More

The new PPDS range on display at InfoComm.

(Image credit: PPDS)

We took a look at what to expect from PPDS in Las Vegas as well as product and feature debuts you must see from Magewell, Matrox Video, IHSE, and Humly.

FIND OUT MORE: Road to InfoComm 2024: PPDS to Launch New Philips Digital Signage and More

SCN Staff
The staff of Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports, and the latest product and technology information—delivered to an audience of decision-makers.