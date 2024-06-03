Road to InfoComm 2024: See the Sound of the Sphere and 4 More Booths You Must See

InfoComm 2024 is right around the corner. Before it takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, make sure to keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the link below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2024 at AV Network]

HOLOPLOT to Showcase the Sound of Sphere and New Speech Focused X2

(Image credit: HOLOPLOT)

Visitors to Booth C9801 will see HOLOPLOTS X1 product series, which powers the sound of Sphere, as well as the company’s new, more compact, speech focused X2 product line.

Show visitors are invited to step inside a precise coverage zone on the HOLOPLOT booth to experience the tight sound control of X2. Ad hoc demos will take place every day, showcasing the flexibility of the product, including multi-zone content and focused sound spots.

[Sphere Entertainment Acquires HOLOPLOT]

While X1 is equally at home in large, high SPL environments like Sphere, and smaller, more intimate settings, providing powerful, high-fidelity audio, X2 is targeted at speech-based and multi-content applications, allowing a wider array of applications and market segments to benefit from HOLOPLOT’s unique sound control capabilities.

By focusing sound on the audience area and avoiding reflective surfaces, X2 achieves significantly better speech intelligibility than conventional loudspeaker technologies, making it the perfect solution for public address systems, conferences and houses of worship, amongst others.

Nanolumens to Debut 4K Version of Captivate Series

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens will introduce the 4K Captivate Series, an all-in-one chip-on-board (COB) platform boasting 4K resolution, which will debut at Booth W717. The 4K Captivate Series is 165-inch and features tighter pitches, achieving a stunning 0.9 pixel pitch to ensure that images on Nanolumens’ displays feature smoother borders and finer detail. This allows viewers to stand closer to the screen and enjoy a crystal-clear image without the distraction of individual pixels. With a system depth of just 2.0 inches, the Captivate Series seamlessly integrates into any environment, offering a sleek and modern appearance. Available in four unique sizes, ranging from 120 inches to 180 inches, the Captivate Series caters to various environments and their specific requirements.

In addition to its visual clarity, Nanolumens’ Captivate Series is designed with energy efficiency in mind. Boasting an impressive 100,000-hour lifetime, the Captivate Series guarantees long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for a wide array of applications.

The Captivate Series is designed to simplify installation, ease user control, and offer a cost-effective solution for various applications, from corporate meeting rooms to houses of worship, higher education facilities, and more. Nanolumens’ turn-key installation process, facilitated by factory-trained technicians, ensures efficient integration and optimal performance in under four hours, minimizing disruptions and maximizing customer satisfaction. The Captivate Series is available through Nanolumens’ distribution partner, TD Synnex, and is available to purchase with complete installation by a trained Nanolumens technician.

EAW Brings New Subwoofer to Support NTX Series Products

(Image credit: EAW)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) will debut its new SBX118F 1x18-inch Powered Arrayable Subwoofer at Booth C9149 and in its demo room, N117. This new subwoofer can be used to enhance any EAW full-range enclosure and is designed to rig directly to the popular NTX Series of professional solution products. With SBX118F, the NTX series offers rider-ready performance fit for touring productions and high-end installed applications.

The SBX118F is a high-output, mid-size subwoofer system designed to provide low-frequency extension for any full range system. SBX118F’s use of a 4-in voice coil ensures the best sonic performance, meeting expectations for venues of all sizes. SBX118F can be ground stacked, flown by itself or arrayed with NTX210L. A ground stack adapter supports flexible, compact and safe ground stack arrays of SBX118F and NTX210L.

Like NTX210L, each SBX118F includes patented OptiLogic technology. Sensors automatically detect adjacent SBX118F subwoofers and NTX210L line array enclosures, improving setup times and eliminating errors related to cabinet identification and array configuration. OptiLogic technology also provides automatic configuration of cardioid mode.

Audio transport can be provided with Dante input and loop through or analog inputs. SBX118F is also configurable from a back panel interface or through EAW’s Resolution software. A universal PFC power supply means SBX118F can be used reliably anywhere.

Barix to Introduce Exstreamer MR400 IP Audio Decoder

(Image credit: Barix)

Barix is expanding its Exstreamer series product line with the Exstreamer MR400, a bridge between IP-based technologies and conventional paging systems, speakers or amplifiers. The Exstreamer MR400 also represents the latest Dante-enabled Barix device, offering three distinct modes for interoperability with Dante networks. Attendees can see it firsthand at Booth C5069.

Building on the features of the well-established Exstreamer M400 and on Barix’s programmable IPAC firmware, the MR400 hardware device strengthens its LAN/WAN network interface capabilities. It includes a relay output as well as a 1-Watt line/speaker output for 8-ohm systems, which is activated via audio presence or REST API. The relay can control auxiliary devices and activate amplifiers based on audio presence or through a simple REST API, and the device architecture includes five priority stream layers for audio management. The MR400 also retains the advanced buffering technology, internal audio file storage and externally triggered playback of the Exstreamer M400.

The latest Dante-capable device from Barix, the MR400 offers three distinct modes: Dante as a source, for streaming Dante audio to an analog input; Dante forwarding, which streams the main audio output into a Dante system, and Dante as an input to feed a SIP client. Beyond SIP and IP paging/notification systems, the MR400 integrates with InformaCast and other mass emergency notification systems, so it can be used for emergency-triggered message playout in safety and security installations.

ATS-Pro to Unveil the VE Pro Series

(Image credit: ATS-Pro)

ATS-Pro, exclusive U.S. distributor for Taylorleds LED systems, will introduce the all-new Vapor Edge (VE) Pro Series in the Taylorleds booth W3801. The touring LED system is designed to dramatically enhance the visual spectacle for both indoor and outdoor live events.

The VE Pro Series delivers out-of-the-box visual performance thanks to the inclusion of the Novastar A10s Pro Card. Upgraded driving ICs and the MX COEX Series VMP Platform with MacOS and Windows compatibility allow the VE Pro Series to take full advantage of the A10’s advanced capabilities. Right out of the box, VE Pro Users will enjoy higher frame sync options, allowing touring panels to easily frame sync with camera capture for clean and crisp live broadcasts. Additional functionality includes state-of-the-art color, operational control, and advanced camera correction features.

Rugged, versatile, and easy to assemble, VE Pro Series panels are available in two sizes, 500mm x 500mm or 500mm x 1000mm, with options for outdoor use rated IP65/54. Crews will appreciate VE Pro’s anti-collision protection, curve lock systems for flexible screen designs, and superior panel rigging for quick and easy deployment. Colorful road cases are easy to spot and retrieve from a sea of black boxes.

Visitors to the booth will also see the new Flagship WU Pro MIP Series LED Systems, an indoor fixed 16:9 fine-pitched Mini/Micro (MIP) LED panel with an ultra-slim design and versatile cable-free module and cabinet connectors are ideal for virtually any indoor application where unmatched video quality and versatility are critical, and the WX Pro Series LED System, a highly versatile indoor LED system with a fully optimized version of the Novastar A10s Pro Card as standard.