InfoComm 2024: A Keynote on AI, Just Add Power's 'Must-See' AVoIP Solutions, and More

InfoComm hits the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14 for InfoComm 2024. As always, SCN looks to keep you up to date with preshow coverage of new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the link below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2024 at AV Network]

Harness the Power of AI: QSC CEO Joe Pham Will Deliver Keynote at InfoComm 2024

(Image credit: QSC)

Joe Pham, chairman and CEO of QSC | Q-SYS, will deliver the keynote at InfoComm 2024. Pham will take the stage Wednesday, June 12 at 11 a.m. PT and guide the audience through an immersive presentation on how the pro AV industry can capture the opportunities presented by AI.

Pham’s keynote “Everything Has Changed,” presented by Q-SYS, centers on acknowledging that artificial intelligence is reshaping our world. By seamlessly integrating AI with the technologies of sight and sound, AV holds the power to generate real-time profound experiences, drive transformative outcomes through data-driven insights, and ultimately cultivate more meaningful human connections in a world increasingly marked by disconnection.

“The potential unleashed by AI on our industry—from revolutionizing experiential delivery to completely reshaping our expectations for human interaction—is nothing short of profound,” said Pham. “I’m honored to take the InfoComm stage to encourage our broader community to capitalize on the once-in-a-generation opportunities presented by the unique intersection of AI and AV technologies.”

The show will also debut the InfoComm AI Experience on the trade show floor (C10125), featuring a lineup of engaging speakers, and exhibitors, a generative AI photobooth, and AVA AI — InfoComm’s new AI-powered guide.

Just Add Power's Must-See AV-Over-IP Solutions

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Just Add Power will showcase its latest distributed AV solutions in Booth W845. At the show, the company will debut several additions to the MaxColor line, including the new MaxColor MC-TXWP1 wall plate that supports HDMI 4K60 input and distribution of source devices, perfect for BYOD, UCC, and huddle environments. The new MC-QX MaxColor 4K60 Tiling and Warping Transmitter and the MC-TX3 MaxColor 4K60 Series Transmitter will also be shown for the first time in the U.S. Just Add Power products will also be on display at the ADI booth, C7019.

The new Just Add Power MaxColor MC-TXWP1 PoE thin, two-gang HDMI wall plate transmitter provides integrators with a convenient HDMI port that natively supports 4K60 input from any source. It distributes 4K UHD video from connected 4K BYOD sources with no downscaling or subsampling. With the MC-TXWP1, 4K60/4:4:4/36-bit video can be distributed over a 1Gb managed network using Cat 5e/Cat 6 cable. It delivers instant, seamless switching; 4K up- and downscaling; and HDR management while supporting all lossless audio formats and HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience. To match any décor, the unit’s faceplate is available in black, white, or custom colors.

The Just Add Power MC-QX MaxColor 4K60 Tiling and Warping Transmitter combines the company’s MaxColor technology, 4K network video tiler, and Warp Engine technology. It allows 4K60 source devices to be displayed on a single screen instantly along with source rotation capabilities. Users can simultaneously watch up to four 4K60 video sources in multiple formats, including single-screen, video wall, or tiled video. With the MC-QX warping capability, installers can rotate any source image in a Just Add Power matrix — cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more — in 0.1-degree increments in real time with incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single MC-QX.

Igloo Vision Brings Three Immersive Spaces to InfoComm

(Image credit: Igloo Vision)

Visitors to this year’s InfoComm will be hearing a lot about immersive technology. Igloo Vision will be bringing three immersive projection spaces to the show in partnership with Panasonic, Fuji, and Christie. All three spaces will be powered by Igloo’s software platform for immersive spaces, Igloo Core Engine (ICE).

The company’s own Booth C9377 will feature an open-fronted immersive space with floor projection provided by Christie, showcasing how immersive spaces can be used across a wide range of industries for an even wider range of use cases.

In West Hall at Panasonic’s Booth W1500, Igloo will be powering an immersive meeting room, showing how immersive technology can enhance and improve the office experience and provide a key to more effective collaboration.

Also in West Hall, at Fuji’s Booth W1500, visitors will be able to see a world-first in the form of an immersive space with walls, floor and ceiling projection for a fully immersive experience, powered by Igloo and built by Canadian design and construction company, FalkBuilt. This space will showcase the power of immersive technology for visualization in architecture, engineering, construction and real estate, as visitors can step right inside designs and surround themselves with model data.

Take a sneak peek in the video below.

Enterprise IT Program Returns to InfoComm 2024

After the successful enterprise IT programming at last year’s InfoComm, enterprise IT will make its return in Las Vegas. This year’s program will feature a new two-day AVoIP Foundations workshop, plus education sessions on topics such as IoT solutions, IT and AV system design and integration, network design, and more, as well as a meetup and a show floor tour focused on enterprise IT.

“A baseline professional AV skillset today requires some basic IT competencies, and the same can now be said about IT technicians needing, at minimum, to know how to manage AV on a network plus some aspects of how AV works in a physical space,” said Annette Sandler, Senior Director, Live Content, U.S./Canada, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “InfoComm 2024 will offer an essential training ground whether you are an IT tech seeking knowledge of AV systems or an AV tech working on IT systems.”

There are two sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as a show floor tour and an enterprise technology managers IT meetup at AVIXA Xchange Live. You can view the full enterprise IT program here.

Apantac to Introduce Its Latest Innovation in Dante

Apantac will unveil its latest innovation, DA-HDTV-Dante-Tx-UHD at Booth C8004. The 16-channel multi-codec audio HDMI converter is tailored for Dante applications. Designed to meet the demands of modern audiovisual environments, this converter seamlessly bridges HDMI signals to Dante audio, offering versatility and performance.

The DA-HDTV-DANTE-Tx-UHD is a standalone box that can be easily installed anywhere, it effortlessly converts HDMI 2.0 signals to 16 channels of Dante audio, ensuring compatibility across various audio eco systems. It supports a wide range of codecs including Dolby ATMOS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, Dolby Surround and passes through Dolby Vision (pass through), DTS/DTS:X (including IMAX Enhanced), MPEG-4 AAC, MPEG-H, SONY 360RA, and Auro-3D. This ensures superior audio quality and compatibility with diverse audio formats. The HDMI 2.0 input is compatible with devices such as media players, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more.