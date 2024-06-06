InfoComm 2024: What to Expect from Sony, Plus a SoundTube/Dante Panel

We are just days away from InfoComm 2024. Before Pro AV's show of all shows takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

What to Expect from Sony at InfoComm 2024

(Image credit: Sony)

Visitors to Booth 2201 will experience Sony solutions that are “Creating Connected Experiences” with partners to offer an end-to-end solution that helps to connect people, facilitate memorable experiences, and create a sustainable future. The booth will have an auditorium environment, a collaboration space demo, and a live Device Management Platform in action.

[Check Out These New PTZs from NAB Show at InfoComm 2024]

At the show, Sony’s Pro BRAVIAs will also be complemented by the company’s Device Management Platform (DMP), which supports large networks of Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays through device and network alerts and remote insights. DMP allows users to roll out network-wide updates or adjust device settings with organization profiles, bulk actions, and application version control with immediacy, from virtually anywhere. DMP also can be used with Sony’s Zero Touch Provisioning which optimizes setup by allowing users to create profiles for the displays and apply them based on use case.

Additional solutions and products expected to be at the booth are:

Five series of Professional BRAVIA Displays: Along with the flagship BZ53L model and BZ40L Series, Sony will introduce the EZ20L, which offers essential professional features including simplified pro settings for easy setup and maintenance. They accommodate simple, affordable signage in 16/7 applications with RS-232 and standard IP control, and come with built-in BRAVIA Signage Free 2.0 software, which enables standalone digital signage, without a set-top box.

Scalable Direct View Crystal LED Displays.

Glasses-free 3D Spatial Reality Displays: The ELF-SR2, which provide highly realistic, three-dimensional content without special glasses or VR headsets. Boasting new configurations and features, attendees can also experience multiple stacked Spatial Reality Displays.

The ELF-SR2, which provide highly realistic, three-dimensional content without special glasses or VR headsets. Boasting new configurations and features, attendees can also experience multiple stacked Spatial Reality Displays. Innovative Projectors and PTZ Cameras: See the powerful, HETMA Approved SRG-A series cameras use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver natural-looking camera movements, without a dedicated operator, and offer Full Body, Waist, and Close-Up Auto Framing modes. A new V2.0 firmware update for the series is expected in September 2024. It adds more flexible and effective video presentation such as multi-person framing, face registration, and improved operability including an enhanced user interface and an assignable function button on the remote control.

In conjunction with its partners, Sony will showcase connected solutions that heighten conferencing and collaboration including the mid-range VPL-FHZ85 and VPL-FHZ80 interchangeable lens projectors and the ultra-compact VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 fixed lens projectors, which are HETMA Approved.

SoundTube, Dante Host Panel on Flexible Audio Spaces

(Image credit: SoundTube)

SoundTube Entertainment and Dante will host a panel discussion and reception, focusing on the future of flexible workspaces and audio solutions. The panel discussion will take place on Thursday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m. local time with doors open for cocktails and discussion at 4 p.m. PT at Piero’s, conveniently located across from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The session will explore the evolving needs of flexible workspaces—a topic increasingly relevant to sectors such as higher education, hospitality, and corporate environments.

SoundTube’s curated panel of experts includes Kay Sargent, a senior principal at HOK, renowned for her global expertise in workplace design and strategy. Sargent's insights on creating adaptable gathering spaces are supported by innovative tools developed by her team, which help stakeholders understand and design functional spaces effectively.

Joining Kay on the panel will be Frank Padikkala, senior technical sales engineer from Dante, Jesse Miller, CEO of Midtown Video, and Ken Hecht, SVP at SoundTube. Together, they will discuss how audio-over-IP solutions, including Dante endpoint-to-endpoint solutions can be leveraged to create sophisticated, versatile, and dynamic audio environments, addressing the needs of today's and tomorrow's flexible spaces.

MSolutions to Debut New Docking Extender

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions will unveil its new docking extender solution in the Stirling Communications Supply Booth W2153 with Symco, its new manufacturer’s representative. The new MS-63DOC Docking Extender is an innovation that simplifies installation and consolidates all video, audio, and data signals through a single USB-C cable and removes the complexities of traditional HDMI connectivity for moving signals over long distances in medium to large meeting and learning spaces.

MSolutions will demonstrate how the MS-63DOC Docking Extender requires only one USB-C cable—connected to the Host unit— to transmit 4K@60 4:4:4 video, data, audio, and Ethernet over Category cable to a Device unit (Receiver). Positioned up to 100 meters (333 feet) away, this Host acts as an HDBaseT gateway to the Device, streamlining connectivity and enhancing flexibility.

Beyond a mere receiver, the MS-63DOC Device functions as a robust docking extender, supporting up to two displays (via separate HDMI connections), a USB or PTZ camera (via USB 3.2 or USB-C connections), and an audio speaker output. The Host also includes a built-in control system to manage the third-party meeting room elements such as camera control, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Powersoft to Make Waves with New Maritime Solutions

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft will make waves in Las Vegas by showcasing its new Unica maritime certification kit, its Verso cloud gateway, MyUniverso cloud platform, and new low-power Unica models at Booth C9327.

The maritime kit serves has undergone rigorous testing to achieve compliance with the main marine safety standards (IEC 60945 and IACS E10). The addition of a Unica maritime kit provides cruise ships and other marine vessels with all the same benefits offered by the platform, along with a number of unique selling points for marine users.

In addition to the Unica maritime certification kit, Powersoft will showcase Verso, a gateway device designed to connect current Powersoft products to its MyUniverso cloud platform. Attendees will have the opportunity to find out how the Verso gateway helps system integrators and IT managers take full advantage of the MyUniverso cloud platform and discover Verso’s robust logging and data storage capabilities, which ensure local continuity or service even during internet outages.

The Powersoft team will demonstrate the concept of Unica as a platform, showcasing the latest updates and innovations that makes Unica the next-generation amplifier platform. For the opportunity to explore MyUniverso – the safe, responsive and ever-expanding Powersoft cloud – in more depth, InfoComm attendees can book a spot at a demo session by going to Powersoft’s website.

Realmotion Engine Software to Debut

(Image credit: Joe Polillio)

Realmotion will introduce the Realmotion Engine software at Booth W558. According to Realmotion founder and principal Alexandre Simionescu, the decision to introduce a software-only version of its core technology comes in response to a growing demand to extend the capabilities of Realmotion to clients that prefer to manage and support their own hardware.

At its core, Realmotion Engine is a versatile spatial computing software platform built by game engine developers to handle both dynamic, interactive elements in real-time as well as linear video content. Integrated with a range of commercial-grade sensors and content creation platforms, it offers unparalleled flexibility, performance, and reliability needed for projects of all scales.

One of Realmotion Engine's strengths is its ability to integrate sensor data, media outputs, media playback, lighting management, and content management through one scalable software. Users can seamlessly layer various features and technologies to develop dynamic outputs tailored to their specific needs, effectively optimizing production workflows, and reducing operational costs by lessening the need for multiple platforms, systems, and tools.

Realmotion Engine can be leveraged fully in a wide variety of use cases, including interactive digital experiences, projection mapping, digital art installations, broadcast, live event venues, activations, digital signage, as well as theme based entertainment, and location based entertainment.