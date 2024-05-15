Road to InfoComm 2024: 5 New LED Series from Absen, Plus a New Chief Mount System

Are you getting ready to head back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14 for InfoComm 2024? Know before you go: Keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the link below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Nanolumens to Unveil New Integrations to the Engage Pro MiniLED

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Attendees will get to witness Nanolumens new enhancements to the Engage Pro at Booth W717. These new features, aimed at improving compatibility and user experience, complement Engage Pro’s flip-chip COB MiniLED technology, delivering ultra-high contrast and high-performance visuals to the Engage Series.

The latest enhancements to Engage Pro include seamless integration with Megapixel and Novastar processing technologies. The Engage Pro’s integration with Novastar, including the highly customizable modular card-focused H Series, offers exceptional flexibility in managing inputs and outputs. The scalability of the H Series minimizes rack space while maximizing performance, enabling seamless sharing of processors for multiple video walls.

Additionally, Engage Pro seamlessly integrates with Megapixel VR's HELIOS to enhance flexibility in inputs and outputs. Utilizing the latest 8K and HDR formats, HELIOS drives screens with exceptional visual impact in a compact 1RU space, efficiently managing rack space and offering users a versatile solution for their display needs. This integration addresses the evolving needs of various industries, including government, aerospace and defense, with TAA compliance and support for SMPTE 2110 standards. By incorporating these industry-leading solutions, Nanolumens empowers users with unmatched versatility and performance, ensuring optimal display quality and functionality across various applications.

Absen to Showcase New Commercial LED Products

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen will debut five new LED series at Booth W2524. Attendees will be introduced to the Absenicon X Series and KLCOB V2 Series, two Micro LED solutions, and the Acclaim Series, AW Series, and NX Series, three commercial LED displays.

Available in varying sizes, including 108, 136, and 163 inches, the Absenicon X Series boasts Micro LED technology and optional interactive touch capabilities. Tailor-made for professional environments, such as boardrooms, meeting rooms, and showrooms, the Absenicon X Series transforms ordinary presentations into collaborative masterpieces.

Absen will debut a 0.7mm pixel pitch display as part of the KLCOB V2 Series. Leveraging Micro LED technology, the KLCOB V2 Series offers exceptional black consistency and a stunning contrast ratio of up to 15000:1, resulting in a breathtaking display effect. The KLCOB V2 Series features high dynamic range, 600 nits brightness, 3840 Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 cinema-level color gamut and 2FPS low latency.

Designed for high-end enterprise and retail applications, the Acclaim V3 Series, now available in 1.2mm pixel pitch, offers pixel pitches ranging up to 2.5mm, catering to diverse visual requirements. With an aspect ratio of 16:9, it ensures optimal visual effects for commonly viewed videos. The Acclaim Series is characterized by its sleek 44.5mm thickness and a weight of 24kg/m2. Equipped with APS technology, the Acclaim Series delivers exceptional energy efficiency, reducing power consumption by up to 30% while maintaining lower surface temperatures.

Engineered to deliver unparalleled performance in outdoor environments, the AW Series features exquisite picture quality, a fully water-resistant panel, efficient heat dissipation and a thin and light die-casting panel. Boasting a brightness of 4500-5000 nits, a refresh rate of ≥3840 Hz, a 15–16-bit grayscale, and a 3200~3600:1 contrast ratio, the AW Series ensures a mesmerizing visual experience with smooth and delicate pictures, free from any grainy feeling even at close distances.

Absen will debut a 1.2mm pixel pitch display as part of the NX Series, designed to provide ultimate viewing comfort and high-definition display. Featuring a 16:9 golden ratio design, it offers a range of pixel pitches to meet the demands of various applications. With options for normal brightness at 800 nits or high brightness at 1500 nits, plus A5C+ color calibration technology and high grayscale at low brightness, the NX Series ensures superior image quality in any environment. Its distinctive exterior design, incorporating the letter "X" as a symbol of infinite

Chief to Introduce Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System

(Image credit: Chief)

Chief, a brand of Legrand | AV, will introduce the Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System at Booth C8600. This all-in-one system includes in-wall storage and flat panel mounts that can be purchased and installed to accommodate the stages of construction, from rough-in to AV commissioning.

With the new Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System, contractors can install in-wall boxes with stud tabs kit (FPIWMKIT1) during the rough-in construction phase. The wall mount kit (FPIWMKIT2) can be ordered separately and delivered after wall finishing is complete to add flanges, display mount, and small-device storage plates. An infinite number of horizontal mounting patterns are compatible with the system to accommodate extra-large and some ultrawide displays because in-wall back boxes can be set as far apart as needed to align the flat panel with the mount.

The system also offers an industry-exclusive feature: three types of knockouts per box. This provides greater flexibility for vertical and horizontal cabling between storage boxes, giving total control over power and data design. Storage boxes are designed to fit perfectly between studs. There's no need to cut wall studs to accommodate flat panel VESA patterns because the mount supports display 65 inches and larger and are weight-rated up to 250 pounds, covering in-wall boxes. This robust weight rating also removes the need for wood blocking reinforcement (when installed per manufacturer instructions).

Black Box to Showcase KVM and AV-over-IP and High-Performance Video Wall Solutions

(Image credit: Black Box)

At Booth C9083, Black Box will be presenting a full range of control room solutions featuring the IP KVM and AV-over-IP products used with the Radian Video Wall and ControlBridge touch-panel control solutions. The company will offer booth visitors a demonstration of exciting new additions to the Emerald product line, a competitive offering for control rooms that need high-quality KVM and video support.

High-performance AV solutions from Black Box address the requirements of modern control room, broadcast, gaming and esports environments. In addition to providing proven reliability, ensuring low-bandwidth requirements and enabling exceptional user experiences with anytime, anywhere access, these solutions lower users' cost of ownership, support greater workflow optimization and contribute to nimbler IP-based operations.

The enhanced Emerald DESKVUE IP KVM receiver comes complete with the Emerald AV WALL feature set, winner of Sound & Video Contractor's ISE 2024 Best of Show Award. Emerald DESKVUE enables users to access up to 16 sources and arrange them according to their requirements on up to four 4K screens (one screen can be 5K) to perform tasks as efficiently as possible. When users add AV WALL, they can move sources from DESKVUE to a 2x2 video wall to enhance collaboration with a local team.

Severtson to Have Large Studio Electric Series Screens on Display

(Image credit: Severtson Screens)

Severtson Screens heads to InfoComm with its new Large Studio Electric Series screens (model LST) at Booth W3839. The Large Studio Electric screens are available in all offered gain levels and perforation options, so the soundstage can be placed behind the screen similar to premier movie theaters. The LST series also features your choice of Severtson's signature projection surfaces and optical coatings. All coatings are also available in Severtson's Standard or Mini-Perf.

Additional features and specifications include: