SCN Honors Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2024

On June 11, the winners of SCN Installation Product Awards 2024 were revealed during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Winning products were recognized across 11 categories, including a new category, Most Innovative Camera.
"Every year, the SCN Installation Product Awards provide an opportunity to recognize innovation in the Pro AV industry," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News. "It's always nice to see enthusiasm about new products from so many different categories. We should never take product development for granted, especially in an industry that is seemingly in a constant state of change. Congratulations to all our 2024 winners."
And the winners are:
Most Innovative App
Sony Electronics: Device Management Platform (DMP)
Most Innovative Audio Hardware
AtlasIED: Aimline Series ALX-D
Blaze Audio: CBL528
Shure: Microflex Advance MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone
Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory
BZBGEAR: BG-AVTPG-MINI-G2 | 8K HDMI 2.1 Test Pattern Generator
Chief, a brand of Legrand | AV: Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System
Vanco International: EVMX42MV 4K 4x2 HDMI Matrix with Multiview
Most Innovative Camera
BirdDog: X1 Ultra
Crestron Electronics: Crestron 1 Beyond i-Series
JVC Professional Video: KY-PZ540 CONNECTED CAM PTZ Camera
Most Innovative Collaboration Product
Atlona: AT-OME-CS31-SA
Sennheiser: TeamConnect Ceiling Medium
WolfVision: Cynap Videobar
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
22Miles: AI Solutions
BrightSign: XT5
ViewSonic: ViewSonic LDS135-153 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit
Most Innovative Emerging Technology
Listen Technologies: ListenWIFI
Q-SYS: VisionSuite
Sony Electronics: ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display
Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy
LED Studio: EDGE Series
PPDS: Philips Signage 3650 Series EcoDesign QE-Line
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product
Samsung Electronics: Interactive Display WAD Series
Vaddio, a brand of Legrand | AV: Venture VideoBAR + TableMIC
Most Innovative Video Display
Avocor: X Series
MAXHUB: Raptor LX Series/LX165V07
Planar: DirectLight Pro Series
Most Innovative Video Projection Solution
Epson America: EB-PQ2010B 10,000-Lumen 4K 3LCD Laser Projector
LG Business Solutions USA: ProBeam BU53RG Laser Projector
Optoma Technology: ZU607TST Short-Throw WUXGA Laser Projector
Each nominated product was submitted by its respective manufacturer. Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Winners were chosen by industry professionals through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. Up to three winners were selected in each category, based on the number of entries. The nominated product must have first shipped between January 1, 2023, and May 10, 2024. Products that won in last year’s awards program were not eligible in any category this year.