SCN Honors Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2024

On June 11, the winners of SCN Installation Product Awards 2024 were revealed during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Winning products were recognized across 11 categories, including a new category, Most Innovative Camera.

"Every year, the SCN Installation Product Awards provide an opportunity to recognize innovation in the Pro AV industry," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News. "It's always nice to see enthusiasm about new products from so many different categories. We should never take product development for granted, especially in an industry that is seemingly in a constant state of change. Congratulations to all our 2024 winners."

And the winners are:

Most Innovative App

Sony Electronics: Device Management Platform (DMP)

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

AtlasIED: Aimline Series ALX-D

Blaze Audio: CBL528

Shure: Microflex Advance MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

BZBGEAR: BG-AVTPG-MINI-G2 | 8K HDMI 2.1 Test Pattern Generator

Chief, a brand of Legrand | AV: Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System

Vanco International: EVMX42MV 4K 4x2 HDMI Matrix with Multiview

Most Innovative Camera

BirdDog: X1 Ultra

Crestron Electronics: Crestron 1 Beyond i-Series

JVC Professional Video: KY-PZ540 CONNECTED CAM PTZ Camera

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Atlona: AT-OME-CS31-SA

Sennheiser: TeamConnect Ceiling Medium

WolfVision: Cynap Videobar

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

22Miles: AI Solutions

BrightSign: XT5

ViewSonic: ViewSonic LDS135-153 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

Listen Technologies: ListenWIFI

Q-SYS: VisionSuite

Sony Electronics: ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display

Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy

LED Studio: EDGE Series

PPDS: Philips Signage 3650 Series EcoDesign QE-Line

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

Samsung Electronics: Interactive Display WAD Series

Vaddio, a brand of Legrand | AV: Venture VideoBAR + TableMIC

Most Innovative Video Display

Avocor: X Series

MAXHUB: Raptor LX Series/LX165V07

Planar: DirectLight Pro Series

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Epson America: EB-PQ2010B 10,000-Lumen 4K 3LCD Laser Projector

LG Business Solutions USA: ProBeam BU53RG Laser Projector

Optoma Technology: ZU607TST Short-Throw WUXGA Laser Projector

Each nominated product was submitted by its respective manufacturer. Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Winners were chosen by industry professionals through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. Up to three winners were selected in each category, based on the number of entries. The nominated product must have first shipped between January 1, 2023, and May 10, 2024. Products that won in last year’s awards program were not eligible in any category this year.